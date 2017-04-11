10 easy kitchen improvement ideas for less than R100

Are you looking to renovate your kitchen but only have a small budget?
Don't worry, with a little bit of creativity, there are so many things you can do. In fact, we are going to show you how you can make your kitchen look new and refreshing with less than R100.
It isn't necessary to change the tiles, replace the cupboards or buy new appliances. In fact, today, we are going to look at this homify article where we will see how we can integrate some ideas into the kitchen in the most economical yet effective way.
You can also do all of the below with your own hands!
You may want to take some notes…
In a small kitchen, invest in a multi-functional table that can be moved around like we see in this design. Use it for wine glass, napkins, condiments, tableware or tablecloths.
These pieces are very economical and are sold across the country in a variety of colours. Match the colour with some decor elements in your kitchen and you'll have a fabulous look and feel throughout, along with functionality!
With pieces of recycled wood, this very simple structure brings style, trend and functionality to the kitchen. If you are a confident enough blacksmith, you could even install the shelves from the ceiling with aluminum, maximising the space available to you.
Use it store herbs, cutlery or crockery.
Shelves are a wonderful addition to any kitchen. There are many materials available, at a variety of prices. You don't have to spend much at all!
If you reuse plywood planks, you can even install these shelves yourself. Polish the wood and use a sealer on them or paint them your favourite colour.
They will be so useful!
Next to the breakfast bar or on the wall where the refrigerator is located, paint a section with black paint for a blackboard effect and leave a box of coloured chalks to hand.
The family can write messages to one another or shopping lists can be created. You can even write your favourite quotes or drawer pictures when you feel inspired.
Instantly, your kitchen will become a charming haven.
Get a piece of stainless steel or metal that attracts magnets, and install it on the wall in a corner of the kitchen, perhaps next to the sink or above the counter.
On this piece of metal, you can organise metal jars where you can store spices or aromatic herbs for tea like we see in this design.
What's more is that you will have all of the ingredients you need at hand, while giving your kitchen a modern and original touch.
These can be old wine crates or vegetable boxes. Simply repaint or varnish them and install them on the wall, making the most of vertical space. Use them to store kitchen items or decor accessories, giving your kitchen some charm and personality.
Give those old plates and cups that mom gave you a second chance, by reusing them!
All you need to do is drill holes into the bottom and add light bulbs to them. Glue the ceramics together and connect them to an electrical cable in the ceiling.
Light up and go!
Tip: If you aren't confident with your wiring skills, ask an electrician for assistance.
To give your kitchen a whole new look and feel, remove the doors of the cupboards in your kitchen. Instead rearrange the utensils into wicker baskets, which can be placed on each shelf.
Your kitchen will feature a beautiful country-style design.
Chives, thyme, rosemary, basil… use pots to house all of your favourite herbs and ingredients on your kitchen window sill or on the island.
Whenever you need to use one of these herbs for cooking, simply stretch out your hand and grab some! Your food will taste so fresh.
Get an LED light tube, which is economical and effective. Place it under the top cabinets in the kitchen and hook up the cable. Switch it on and you'll instantly illuminate the details of your kitchen space, giving it a new look and feel.
