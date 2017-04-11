10 easy kitchen improvement ideas for less than R100

Are you looking to renovate your kitchen but only have a small budget?

Don't worry, with a little bit of creativity, there are so many things you can do. In fact, we are going to show you how you can make your kitchen look new and refreshing with less than R100.

It isn't necessary to change the tiles, replace the cupboards or buy new appliances. In fact, today, we are going to look at this homify article where we will see how we can integrate some ideas into the kitchen in the most economical yet effective way.

You can also do all of the below with your own hands!

You may want to take some notes…