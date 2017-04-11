9 kitchen shelves you'll want for your own kitchen (today!)

Keeping order and function inside the kitchen is something that every one looks for when it comes to designing their home.
You need to take into account storage space such as cupboards and shelves. It is essential to opt for a harmonious design that in turn maximizes the space that is available.
Today, we are going to be looking at some gorgeous shelves. In addition to functionality, shelves can also create a place where elements can be put on display, bringing beauty and charm to the kitchen.
There are also so many possibilities available. You can opt for a closed shelves, open shelves, shelves with glass doors… there are so many ways to turn these features into more than just a place of storage.
Follow us as we look at some ingenious and beautiful designs for the shelves in your kitchen!
Here we can see how classic and functional design work in harmony with one another, creating a bookshelf look and feel in the kitchen. This is a modular and customised design.
Depending on the area that you have available you can create a floor-to-ceiling design, covering a specific area of your wall.
Whether for storage, decor or both, these shelves suit any style of kitchen.
A combination of specific materials can give the furniture in your kitchen a totally unique and versatile look, which can be adapted to the style of your home.
Here we can see how wooden shelves have been reinforced with a metal structure, creating an industrial chic look and feel. Do you see how they hang from the ceiling, making the most of the space available?
The advances in LED technology have allowed for wonderful opportunities when it comes to the kitchen. You can change the whole environment with just a click!
To give your kitchen some light, incorporate or embed LED lights underneath the storage units. This will create a very warm and enchanting space.
Remember that less is more. This is why simple, linear shelves can be so effective. The horizontal design emphasizes the kitchen space.
This is wonderful for a minimalist design. You can also choose whatever material you like, including glass, steel, concrete or wood.
For a solid appearance, there is nothing better than steel to coat surfaces. Pair with a chrome finish and you have a very modern design.
Stainless steel shelves, apart from being highly resistant, complement any type of kitchen.
For a rustic and cosy look, there is nothing better than simple wooden shelves that are open. This allows functional items such as recipe books, bowls and plates to form the decor of the walls while being stored neatly away at the same time.
Opt for colourful displays for a cheerful and charming kitchen.
Kitchen islands are very useful in that they complement both the functionality of the cooking area as well as the layout. It can be used as an extra surface area as well as for storage.
We suggest installing shelves underneath your kitchen island, like we see in this design, to really make the most of storage. As we can see, it's decorative too!
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for more inspiration.
Shelves don't just have to function as storage space. Another practical use is to create versatile cubicles where electrical appliances such as a microwave or small oven can be installed. This frees up counter space!
Here we come across a balance of different functions and materials, creating a unique kitchen space. The custom-made shelves are lit up, enhancing the ambiance and functionality of this environment.
Don't you love the combination of white, wood and grey?
Also look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.