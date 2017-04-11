9 kitchen shelves you'll want for your own kitchen (today!)

Keeping order and function inside the kitchen is something that every one looks for when it comes to designing their home.

You need to take into account storage space such as cupboards and shelves. It is essential to opt for a harmonious design that in turn maximizes the space that is available.

Today, we are going to be looking at some gorgeous shelves. In addition to functionality, shelves can also create a place where elements can be put on display, bringing beauty and charm to the kitchen.

There are also so many possibilities available. You can opt for a closed shelves, open shelves, shelves with glass doors… there are so many ways to turn these features into more than just a place of storage.

Follow us as we look at some ingenious and beautiful designs for the shelves in your kitchen!