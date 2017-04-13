Your browser is out-of-date.

13 affordable ideas to improve your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Everyone loves a beautiful and elegant modern home, but upgrading or renovating your interior is usually a difficult and costly affair. In this homify feature, we look at 13 affordable and easy ideas that will instantly improve your home without breaking the bank either. Are you interested in upgrading your home with style and practicality in mind? Well, let's have a look at these tips and tricks that our team of professionals have put together for inspirational decor and designs.

1. Add shelves

진달래 대우 푸르지오, 라움 디자인 라움 디자인 Modern kitchen
라움 디자인

라움 디자인
라움 디자인
라움 디자인

One of the easiest ways to upgrade your kitchen with storage space is to add some simple shelving.

2. Spruce it up

Small kitchen, big bold colour! Hallwood Furniture Kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Small kitchen, big bold colour!

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

Enhance your tired furniture with a fantastic accent colour instead of the dull and dreary current design. It will definitely look good as new.

3. Entrance

Front door K-Tribe Studió Classic style houses
K-Tribe Studió

Front door

K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió

Allow the entrance to stand out from the rest of your decor when it comes to colour, design, texture and even materials. Pretty potted plants will add a welcoming effect too.

4. Flooring

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern kitchen
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

Give those old fashioned wooden floors a new lease on life with some sandpaper and varnish, it's a quick fix for a radiant decor.

5. Inside the fireplace

Fireplace Roselind Wilson Design Modern houses fireplace,marble,contemporary,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Fireplace

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

A coat of paint inside the fireplace could be the stylish and colourful upgrade your home needs for an attractive finish.

6. Rearrange layout

Oakland Shoe Cupboard and Organiser The Cotswold Company Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oakland Shoe Cupboard and Organiser

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

There's no need to purchase new furniture and items, plan the layout of your home and switch up your sofa and coffee table for a new design that will be cosy too.

​7. Recycle

BOOKCASE S1, gianluca facchini gianluca facchini Living roomStorage
gianluca facchini

BOOKCASE S1

gianluca facchini
gianluca facchini
gianluca facchini

Old and outdated items can be recycled for a shabby chic design that is creative and imaginative, while being easily affordable and elegant, your quirky charm may just be the key factor to your home design. 

8. Illumination approach

Light In:Style Direct Living room
In:Style Direct

Light

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Your choice of illumination should be interesting and eye-catching. What do you think about a chandelier that stands out from the rest?

9. Boxes that belong

Tessera Step Cube Unit ASPACE Nursery/kid's roomStorage
ASPACE

Tessera Step Cube Unit

ASPACE
ASPACE
ASPACE

Colourful boxes in varying sizes are perfect to organise your kids bedroom and won't be too expensive either.

10. Purify your water

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel homify Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Blue bianco venato,monobloc tap,clearwater stereo,windows,drainer grooves,pendant light
homify

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel

homify
homify
homify

Save a great deal on bottled water by installing a water filter to your tap in the kitchen. Your family will taste the difference and the kids may even want to drink water more regularly.

11. Modular

Modular Library, Redesign Studio Redesign Studio Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Redesign Studio

Modular Library

Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio

Update your home with simple modular pieces that are original and functional. These wooden shelves are the perfect choice.

12. Details

Large Decorative Front Door Arttus Classic style houses
Arttus

Large Decorative Front Door

Arttus
Arttus
Arttus

Ensure that your decor is striking, especially if rustic elements speak to you. Lamps, plants and rugs are the essential for a fascinating touch.

13. Keep it organised

London Fog Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Crown Floors

London Fog

Crown Floors
Crown Floors
Crown Floors

Your antique rug may just need a good wash to be a stylish feature in your home again, or how about that tattered old sofa? Think about reupholstering it, instead of throwing it out. Have a look at these tips on How to be a great AirBnB host

How have you decorated your home on a budget?

