13 affordable ideas to improve your home

Everyone loves a beautiful and elegant modern home, but upgrading or renovating your interior is usually a difficult and costly affair. In this homify feature, we look at 13 affordable and easy ideas that will instantly improve your home without breaking the bank either. Are you interested in upgrading your home with style and practicality in mind? Well, let's have a look at these tips and tricks that our team of professionals have put together for inspirational decor and designs.
One of the easiest ways to upgrade your kitchen with storage space is to add some simple shelving.
Enhance your tired furniture with a fantastic accent colour instead of the dull and dreary current design. It will definitely look good as new.
Allow the entrance to stand out from the rest of your decor when it comes to colour, design, texture and even materials. Pretty potted plants will add a welcoming effect too.
Give those old fashioned wooden floors a new lease on life with some sandpaper and varnish, it's a quick fix for a radiant decor.
A coat of paint inside the fireplace could be the stylish and colourful upgrade your home needs for an attractive finish.
There's no need to purchase new furniture and items, plan the layout of your home and switch up your sofa and coffee table for a new design that will be cosy too.
Old and outdated items can be recycled for a shabby chic design that is creative and imaginative, while being easily affordable and elegant, your quirky charm may just be the key factor to your home design.
Your choice of illumination should be interesting and eye-catching. What do you think about a chandelier that stands out from the rest?
Colourful boxes in varying sizes are perfect to organise your kids bedroom and won't be too expensive either.
Save a great deal on bottled water by installing a water filter to your tap in the kitchen. Your family will taste the difference and the kids may even want to drink water more regularly.
Update your home with simple modular pieces that are original and functional. These wooden shelves are the perfect choice.
Ensure that your decor is striking, especially if rustic elements speak to you. Lamps, plants and rugs are the essential for a fascinating touch.
Your antique rug may just need a good wash to be a stylish feature in your home again, or how about that tattered old sofa? Think about reupholstering it, instead of throwing it out.