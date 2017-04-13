The stunning Johannesburg home

Here on homify 360°, we like to treat our readers (that means you) to a vast array of different styles, structures, looks and locations. And prices, of course, seeing as nothing in life is free.

So, today’s piece takes us to the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg, where Green Code Designs Pty Ltd conjured up a striking residence in Hurlingham.

The style? Contemporary. The structure? A very spacious family home. The size? 700 m². The asking price? A cool R10 million…