The best wall-colour according to your star sign

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
So many colours, so little time… Yes, it has definitely happened to most of us: you pick out a generous batch of samples from the paint store, take them home, and start wondering which hues will look best splashed against those walls of your living room, bathroom, kitchen, hallway, etc.

Of course, instead of breaking your head over that tough choice, you can always look towards the great Zodiac to see what colours those walls are meant to be.

Yes, even though star signs and their predictions are not everyone’s cup of tea, they do make for some interesting reading. Thus, if that’s the route you want to take (or are just curious), scroll on…

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Turquoise

Maple, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
As your typical Aquarius is a sociable creature, they want a colour that is going to make that room seem more open and welcoming for their guests. 

Thus, go with tones such as turquoise, orange, violet and blue.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Dark blue

Christmas '14, Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Living room
Christmas '14

To relate strongly to the element of water, Pisces prefer aquatic tones, as they provide a sense of peace and calmness for these sensitive and imaginative souls. 

Blue’s cool, calming nature is also associated with intellect, which fits in perfectly with the inquisitive and intellectually driven Pisces.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Red

Collection Janvier 2017, Tissage Art de Lys Tissage Art de Lys Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Red
Aries love fiery and fun environments, and it shows up in their preferred colour palettes. Hot and fire-related hues are terrific for igniting this star sign’s sense of passion.

But if red is too aggressive for the Aries, yellow and pink can be marvellous substitutes to celebrate his/her confidence, courage and optimistic attitude towards life.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Green

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
The Bull of the Zodiac prefers lush earthy tones, which are associated with healing and new growth. 

With natural materials like wood, coupled with a variety of browns, creams and greens, you can’t go wrong in styling up (and colouring in) a sensible space for the Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Yellow

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Kitchen
kitchen ​custom-made

As The Twins are known for being sociable, enthusiastic and optimistic, there is no better colour choice than cheerful yellow. 

Yellow, after all, is associated with the intellect and is perfect for channelling and matching the Gemini’s upbeat energy.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): White

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

The Virgo is associated with purity. And to offer these sensitive and loyal souls a nourishing background palette, we recommend whites and off-whites. These hues are protective tones that help to enhance peacefulness and a clean environment.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Orange

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Often a popular individual seen as very charismatic by friends and family, the Leo requires a sociable, warm and communicative tone for its surroundings. 

However, if a warm orange is not to your liking, a deep purple hue can be equally satisfying for the Leo’s sense of royalty – this star sign is the king of the Zodiac and the jungle, after all.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Pastels

Scandinavian Bedroom Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Multicolored deer,wall mural,wallpaper,scandinvian,,wall mural,wallpaper,scandinvian,'
Scandinavian Bedroom

The thoughtful and sensitive Cancer opts for pastel hues, as they are composed of white – symbolic of purity and order – and another soft colour.

Add in a blend of natural, earthy colours in brown and beige for a touch of warmth to symbolise this star sign’s warm and kind heart.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Pink

Casa canadiense en La Rioja, Canexel Canexel Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Pink
Balance is what the Libra seeks, and he/she feels most at home in an environment with minimalist arrangements and design touches reduced to their core essentials.

Therefore, go with pink to gift the Libra with a loving energy, as it also balances their realistic approach to life with the youthful energy of this feminine tone.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Dark red

Cassandra Asnaghi Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
Cassandra

The mysterious Scorpions are energised by intense tones, as they are known for their passionate personalities. 

Deep colours like dark red, combined with large prints and dramatic lighting, reflect the Scorpion’s wilder side, plus provide a visually stimulating environment that can keep up with its spontaneous nature.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Purple

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Sagittarii aren’t too fussy when it comes to colours, as their flexible nature allows them to flourish in many environments. 

However, as The Archer is closely linked to luck and wanderlust, a rich purple can provide a good grounding colour for the adventurer of the Zodiac. Plus it will stimulate his/her sense of creativity.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Grey

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Living room
Independent and driven, Capricorns tend to enjoy environments with polished black and white themes, combined with greys and silvers to result in a stylish yet clean colour palette for their homes. 

And the colour grey offers a sophisticated backdrop for the Capricorn’s works of art and custom furniture, as this star sign loves an environment filled with cultural tradition and refined décor. 

Did your star sign get it right, or do you prefer another colour?

