The best wall-colour according to your star sign

So many colours, so little time… Yes, it has definitely happened to most of us: you pick out a generous batch of samples from the paint store, take them home, and start wondering which hues will look best splashed against those walls of your living room, bathroom, kitchen, hallway, etc.

Of course, instead of breaking your head over that tough choice, you can always look towards the great Zodiac to see what colours those walls are meant to be.

Yes, even though star signs and their predictions are not everyone’s cup of tea, they do make for some interesting reading. Thus, if that’s the route you want to take (or are just curious), scroll on…