The best wall-colour according to your star sign

So many colours, so little time… Yes, it has definitely happened to most of us: you pick out a generous batch of samples from the paint store, take them home, and start wondering which hues will look best splashed against those walls of your living room, bathroom, kitchen, hallway, etc.
Of course, instead of breaking your head over that tough choice, you can always look towards the great Zodiac to see what colours those walls are meant to be.
Yes, even though star signs and their predictions are not everyone’s cup of tea, they do make for some interesting reading. Thus, if that’s the route you want to take (or are just curious), scroll on…
As your typical Aquarius is a sociable creature, they want a colour that is going to make that room seem more open and welcoming for their guests.
Thus, go with tones such as turquoise, orange, violet and blue.
To relate strongly to the element of water, Pisces prefer aquatic tones, as they provide a sense of peace and calmness for these sensitive and imaginative souls.
Blue’s cool, calming nature is also associated with intellect, which fits in perfectly with the inquisitive and intellectually driven Pisces.
Aries love fiery and fun environments, and it shows up in their preferred colour palettes. Hot and fire-related hues are terrific for igniting this star sign’s sense of passion.
But if red is too aggressive for the Aries, yellow and pink can be marvellous substitutes to celebrate his/her confidence, courage and optimistic attitude towards life.
The Bull of the Zodiac prefers lush earthy tones, which are associated with healing and new growth.
With natural materials like wood, coupled with a variety of browns, creams and greens, you can’t go wrong in styling up (and colouring in) a sensible space for the Taurus.
As The Twins are known for being sociable, enthusiastic and optimistic, there is no better colour choice than cheerful yellow.
Yellow, after all, is associated with the intellect and is perfect for channelling and matching the Gemini’s upbeat energy.
The Virgo is associated with purity. And to offer these sensitive and loyal souls a nourishing background palette, we recommend whites and off-whites. These hues are protective tones that help to enhance peacefulness and a clean environment.
Often a popular individual seen as very charismatic by friends and family, the Leo requires a sociable, warm and communicative tone for its surroundings.
However, if a warm orange is not to your liking, a deep purple hue can be equally satisfying for the Leo’s sense of royalty – this star sign is the king of the Zodiac and the jungle, after all.
The thoughtful and sensitive Cancer opts for pastel hues, as they are composed of white – symbolic of purity and order – and another soft colour.
Add in a blend of natural, earthy colours in brown and beige for a touch of warmth to symbolise this star sign’s warm and kind heart.
Balance is what the Libra seeks, and he/she feels most at home in an environment with minimalist arrangements and design touches reduced to their core essentials.
Therefore, go with pink to gift the Libra with a loving energy, as it also balances their realistic approach to life with the youthful energy of this feminine tone.
The mysterious Scorpions are energised by intense tones, as they are known for their passionate personalities.
Deep colours like dark red, combined with large prints and dramatic lighting, reflect the Scorpion’s wilder side, plus provide a visually stimulating environment that can keep up with its spontaneous nature.
Sagittarii aren’t too fussy when it comes to colours, as their flexible nature allows them to flourish in many environments.
However, as The Archer is closely linked to luck and wanderlust, a rich purple can provide a good grounding colour for the adventurer of the Zodiac. Plus it will stimulate his/her sense of creativity.
Independent and driven, Capricorns tend to enjoy environments with polished black and white themes, combined with greys and silvers to result in a stylish yet clean colour palette for their homes.
And the colour grey offers a sophisticated backdrop for the Capricorn’s works of art and custom furniture, as this star sign loves an environment filled with cultural tradition and refined décor.
You might want to check out The best bedroom according to your star sign – just to see if you got it right!