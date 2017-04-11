6 lessons from the Japanese art of home organisation

Organising guru, Marie Kondo, has set the world ablaze with the knowledge and techniques she set out in her book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organising. This petite volume has received a lot of praise around the globe, and many noteworthy and successful people are referring to it to improve productivity and wellbeing at home.

Kondo's approach is based on time-honoured traditions and is a simple method for tidying up. There are two easy rules to remember. Firstly, go through every single item you own and measure whether it immediately inspires enthusiasm in you. If the answer is no, then it's gone! Secondly, when you're left with only the belongings that really give you a sense of pleasure, you must store these where they are always visible and easy to reach when you need it. Follow these simple rules and you will live a streamlined life that is also one of fulfilment.

These rules are easy enough to follow, but we may still have many misconceptions about decluttering and organisation that is hard to shake off. No need to re-invent the wheel, as we at homify have highlighted 6 of the most important lessons from this method to keep you on track in your decluttering mission! Take a look below…