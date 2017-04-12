​The cute country prefab with a marvellous view

Today here on homify 360°, we cuddle up to a delightful example of the prefabricated home in a country style. Also referred to as prefab homes, these specialist dwellings are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections. These sections are then shipped to the client’s property, where they are assembled.

In addition to cutting construction time in half, prefab homes are also known for being quite the popular option for when you need to save severely on costs. What is not to love about them, then?

Oh, did we mention this one comes with a most fantastic view?