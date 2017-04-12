​The cute country prefab with a marvellous view

Today here on homify 360°, we cuddle up to a delightful example of the prefabricated home in a country style. Also referred to as prefab homes, these specialist dwellings are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections. These sections are then shipped to the client’s property, where they are assembled.
In addition to cutting construction time in half, prefab homes are also known for being quite the popular option for when you need to save severely on costs. What is not to love about them, then?
Oh, did we mention this one comes with a most fantastic view?
Hard to tell that this is actually a structure that was manufactured off-site and then just assembled, right? Well, that’s the idea!
Everything about this design just looks so relaxing and welcoming: the curved roof shingles, the glass sliding doors, the shaded terrace – and don’t overlook that fabulous view in the background.
Time to see what the interiors look like. Here in the living room, we get a most spacious layout, partly due to the high ceilings. Mixed with a light colour palette, we are starting to get a very relaxing, holiday-like vibe from this prefab house.
To interrupt the neutral tones slightly, bright hues were brought into the picture, most notably that modern chair in a delicious candy red.
The spacious (and stylish) look continues into the kitchen, which serves up a most welcoming look for both cook/host and diner/guest.
While friends get to relax at the elongated island (which becomes an informal dining table on the right), the host can get busy with the main meal and/or snacks without missing so much as a single syllable of the conversation, seeing as there is more than enough space for everybody.
Even though the architecture of the house is country, we do admire the modern touches scattered everywhere – but the bathroom takes it to a new level by being completely modern.
And seeing as it’s a bit on the modest side size-wise, the architects had to be quite clever in terms of space and layout.
For the main bedroom’s en-suite, the designers opted for a look (and layout) very similar to the other bathroom. However, we must admit that the fire-toned mosaic tiles in this particular design get our vote, if we had to pick between the two bathrooms.
Don’t you love the unique look of this bedroom? Although the design style is a mix between country and rustic, we can’t overlook the minimalist touches that up the room’s visual spaciousness.
Add in a strong batch of bright colours, as well as the dark-hued timber beams that have been adorning the ceiling ever since we first set foot in this house, and we have a most memorable (and delightful) bedroom to take note of.
Last on our viewing list, the upstairs balcony that allows a spacious layout (meaning you can definitely get a comfy chair or two in there) with a most remarkable view of the stretched-out countryside.
Not too shabby for a prefab model, eh?
