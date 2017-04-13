Your browser is out-of-date.

11 super smart storage ideas for small homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Storage in the home is always an issue, regardless of the size of your living space. There always seems like there's too little space to store all your goods, especially in a tiny home. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 11 easy to incorporate, simple and efficient ideas that will enhance your layout, keeping your interior tidier and uncluttered too. Look out for some inspirational tips and tricks that can be incorporated in your own house.

1. For the kids

A bunk bed may be the ideal choice when your kids are sharing a bedroom, but how about including some storage in each and every corner of the bed unit, taking advantage of the wall and freeing up the other corners of the room.

2. Groceries

If you are one to always have groceries, then you'll need to have adequate storage for all your items, so think about a simple pantry to keep your kitchen in perfect shape.

3. To the ceiling

Build your shelves to reach just below your ceiling and maximise storage.

4. Under the stairs

Include shelving beneath your stairs and you'll always have some hidden corners to store your linens and winter clothes.

5. TV unit bookcase

Divide your home with a simple bookcase that secures you TV too.

6. Shoes

We all have those extra boots and running takkies that are only used now and then, so create some drawers under the staircase and they will be out of sight.

7. Bathroom

Keep your sneaky guests out of your medicine cupboard with this hidden design.

8. Hang it

Hang your clothing on a rail and keep your priced items neat and off the floor.

9. Linen cubby

Opt for multiple storage under your stairs and you won't need to overthink that linen closet anymore.

10. Fold away

A desk or table that folds away is the perfect solution to that home office issue.

11. For the wood

No more bags of wood and charcoal all over your living room floor, this stylish storage alternative is sleek and sophisticated, an excellent choice for a luxurious interior.

​The most beautiful South African home
How do you keep your home organised?

