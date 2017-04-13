11 super smart storage ideas for small homes

Storage in the home is always an issue, regardless of the size of your living space. There always seems like there's too little space to store all your goods, especially in a tiny home. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 11 easy to incorporate, simple and efficient ideas that will enhance your layout, keeping your interior tidier and uncluttered too. Look out for some inspirational tips and tricks that can be incorporated in your own house.
A bunk bed may be the ideal choice when your kids are sharing a bedroom, but how about including some storage in each and every corner of the bed unit, taking advantage of the wall and freeing up the other corners of the room.
If you are one to always have groceries, then you'll need to have adequate storage for all your items, so think about a simple pantry to keep your kitchen in perfect shape.
Build your shelves to reach just below your ceiling and maximise storage.
Include shelving beneath your stairs and you'll always have some hidden corners to store your linens and winter clothes.
Divide your home with a simple bookcase that secures you TV too.
We all have those extra boots and running takkies that are only used now and then, so create some drawers under the staircase and they will be out of sight.
Keep your sneaky guests out of your medicine cupboard with this hidden design.
Hang your clothing on a rail and keep your priced items neat and off the floor.
Opt for multiple storage under your stairs and you won't need to overthink that linen closet anymore.
A desk or table that folds away is the perfect solution to that home office issue.
No more bags of wood and charcoal all over your living room floor, this stylish storage alternative is sleek and sophisticated, an excellent choice for a luxurious interior. How about Home improvement: DIY step-by-step to grow your own herb garden?