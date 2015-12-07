The heavenly home a family is lucky enough to live in

This fascinating Dutch home is set in the middle of small village in the Netherlands with stunning views of the River Rotte. The now modern home has an old world charm about it… something different. A home made from the statuesque structure of a local church. Keeping much of the appearance of this masterpiece in design, this home built by the architectural team at Ruud Visser had taken up the challenge of creating a comfortable home.

So, while the context of this brilliant property was kept in tact, such as the views, history and strong place of worship design, the home has been expertly incorporated into being a designer home that considers the architecture of the home as well as the modern aspects of family life.