The heavenly home a family is lucky enough to live in

This fascinating Dutch home is set in the middle of small village in the Netherlands with stunning views of the River Rotte. The now modern home has an old world charm about it… something different. A home made from the statuesque structure of a local church. Keeping much of the appearance of this masterpiece in design, this home built by the architectural team at Ruud Visser had taken up the challenge of creating a comfortable home.
So, while the context of this brilliant property was kept in tact, such as the views, history and strong place of worship design, the home has been expertly incorporated into being a designer home that considers the architecture of the home as well as the modern aspects of family life.
This beautiful wooden church was elegantly designed as a place of worship in the 1930's in Rotterdam and although the church was no longer in use three decades later, it was then converted into a warehouse and garage.
The property was since purchased by a young couple with two children who decided to keep much of the original characteristics and personality traits of the architectural masterpiece, both inside and outside the home.
Although extensive restoration and renovation took place to make this home a residential pleasantry that is both easy on the eye and also keeps the area looking well-designed and especially peaceful. This back view of the house has extensive views of the beautiful River Rotte… just take in the sights and imagine the relaxing sounds of the space.
The previous design of the church allows a lot of space for open plan living, making this interior that much more liveable and perfect for socialisation, allowing even more sunlight and ventilation to enter into this original yet modern home. The neutral tones of the all-white walls and natural exposed wood adds a contrasting effect to the overall room.
The bedrooms are all located on the upper level of this fabulous and inspired home, while the ground floor level is where the kitchen, living room area, utility as well laundry room are situated. The home has all the aspects of modern living.
A perfectly placed fireplace adds a cosy and relaxing effect to this interior home space, added to this ground floor is a third bathroom, making every part of this home comfortable and well thought out.
The originality of the ancient church is still visible in this part of the magnificent home as a key aspect of the original structure has been maintained… the windows with the arch are the usual order of a place of worship especially during the earlier years of the century. But there seems to be a medieval element to it as well, the exposed wood and archways clearly add that touch to the home.
This front glass wall facing the river provides unparalleled and comfortable views, while the immense ceiling height is anything but imposing. The division of this home clearly shows the contrast between the white walls along with the anthracite, but also allows for views of the eclectic and natural surroundings.
This modern entrance takes in most of the original factors of this home, and makes it almost come together with the interior aspect. The church entrance was originally placed in front of the building, but due to modern design decisions, the entrance is instead on the side, allowing for the centrally located hallway to be the first part of the home you see upon entering.
This converted church building has other modern elements too such as a sauna for those relaxing days of tranquillity, a playroom for the children and even a reading room when all you want is to enjoy a good book without the possibility of annoyance.
From this image, the three floors of this home is clearly visible where the top floor allows for a separate and private guest quarters in the attic.
The fact that the architects, owners and designers decided to keep this original structure of the beautiful home makes it even more amazing. Wooden beams such as this will definitely make a dent in the budget if you were to add it on at a later stage, but this design adds a historical character and pleasing style to the interior of the home.
They have a seemingly rustic element that have been perfectly refurbished and preserved and almost breathes new life into the home, time and time again. This modern interior has a minimalist style that is elegant and delightful in all aspects.
Creating a perfectly symbiotic atmosphere of style, class and excellent taste!
We complete our tour of this Church-like house with another view of the River Rotte, the natural sunlight beaming in through the large glass windows and doors adds a comforting and serene ambience to this home. And as is normal in the northern hemisphere quality central heating and underfloor heating is staple.
The home works with a heating and cooling system that creates a comforting environment for the inhabitants, regardless of the season. Allowing for a constant and consistent temperature that creates an even more pleasant and delightful indoor living space.
The adequate and perfectly located ventilation allows for certain areas to keep cool as is necessary at any time of the year.