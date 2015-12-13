​A Marvellous Home for the Modern Family

Something that is clearly noticeable in residential areas, regardless of the location, is the combination of giant walls, sturdy security gates, and high fences. This is not surprising, considering the measures that people need to go to in order to protect themselves and their families. Gone are the days of open front lawns, with the only ‘fence’ being a small white picket design meant to keep the family pet in.

However, in today’s age, it is still possible to live in a house with a spacious and inviting front lawn, where kids merrily run around and parents don’t have to watch their every move. homify 360° transports you today to one such an example; a family residence located in Brazil, designed by architectural team Daniel Cruz.

Situated in a private and secured area, this modern structure houses two stories, lots of colour, and an abundance of character necessary for a vivacious family home.