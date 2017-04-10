The African home that's even more beautiful inside

You won't believe what we have in store for you today!

We are going to travel to Accra, Ghana where Johannesburg architects Edge Design Studio Architects have put together a new residence proposal. But, it's not just any residence. This one will completely inspire you!

With clean lines, lavish finishes and a flawless connection to the surrounding environment, this home really makes the most of the space available to it.

The most striking feature of this home, however, is the beautiful swimming pool. It is big and luxurious as well as perfect for the weather in West Africa.

Shall we take a look?