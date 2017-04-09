Every South African—especially South Africans with children—knows how precious time in the bathroom is. It's where we get a chance to relax and recover, soak in a hot bath, enjoy a cold shower or even just brush our teeth in peace. The bathroom is synonymous with pure privacy.

So how do we achieve the most serene and functional bathroom without having to spend a fortune?

Today, we will find out!

The following photographs and tips show 11 beautiful and affordable ideas perfect for South African bathrooms.

The only danger is that after reading this article you may never want to leave your bathroom!