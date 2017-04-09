Your browser is out-of-date.

11 beautiful and affordable ideas perfect for South African bathrooms

Leigh Leigh
Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
Every South African—especially South Africans with children—knows how precious time in the bathroom is. It's where we get a chance to relax and recover, soak in a hot bath, enjoy a cold shower or even just brush our teeth in peace. The bathroom is synonymous with pure privacy.

So how do we achieve the most serene and functional bathroom without having to spend a fortune?

Today, we will find out!

The following photographs and tips show 11 beautiful and affordable ideas perfect for South African bathrooms. 

The only danger is that after reading this article you may never want to leave your bathroom!

1. The wooden fence

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey Rustic,contemporary,beach house,bathroom design,grey bathroom,wood,,'
Guest Bathroom

Add a unique and trendy functional feature to your bathroom, such as a wooden fence like we find here, which creates boundaries in the space without constricting the flow. 

Do you see how function and style collide?

Wood is a wonderful material as it is cost-effective and suits any style. Here it works in harmony with a very elegant bathroom.

2. Add plants and flowers

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey modern bathroom,painting,art,free standing bath,bathroom deign,contemporary bathroom,contemporary rustic,contemporary rustic
Bathroom 3

One of the cheapest ways to create a serene bathroom environment is to add plants and flowers, which connect this space with nature.

Nature instantly makes us feel more relaxed and at peace. It also gives this room a very pleasant smell.

3. Change up the floor tiles

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
Tiles are not very expensive and they come in so many different colours, styles and patterns. This allows you to truly enhance this space with character and charm without spending too much money.

Here we can see how ceramic floor tiles bring a very refreshing splash of personality and modernity to the bathroom. 

Tiles are great because they won't get damaged by the moisture in the bathroom.

4. A large glass shower door

Fazenda em Bandeirantes - PR, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Country style bathroom
A large glass shower door can make your bathroom feel very glamorous and spa-like. 

Take advantage of the space available to you, like these designers have done. Build a longitudinal shower with an extensive glass shower door and wall for a luxurious look and feel.

5. Natural light

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&des
One of the easiest ways to improve your bathroom without spending too much money is allowing natural light to flow in through large glass windows or doors. However, often we compromise our privacy when we do this!

The answer?

A skylight!  These can be easy to install and have a huge impact.

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

6. Adequate lighting

Badalona Home Design, CONTRACT SOLUTIONS CONTRACT SOLUTIONS Industrial style bathroom
Speaking of light, you should also have adequate artificial light in the bathroom that will allow you to apply your make-up adequately, but still give your bathroom a beautiful soft glow and a romantic ambiance in the evening. 

Opt for bright lights that can be dimmed or use softer lights throughout the rest of the bathroom, such as under the cabinets or behind the mirror.

Another great tip is to place candles throughout the bathroom.

7. Opt for all white

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style bathroom
White is the simplest tone and doesn't require too much money. You can buy cost-effective white tiles and ceramic features, which will still look beautiful.

In this bathroom, we can see how white makes for a very light, bright and appealing space.

Sometimes less is more.

8. Stone cladding

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathrooms
Stone cladding can be a wonderful addition to a bathroom, making this space feel cosy and warm.

Have a look at these 15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!)

9. Raw brick

Viviendas Centro Histórico Valencia, Singularq Architecture Lab Singularq Architecture Lab Modern bathroom
Go for the industrial chic look by opting for exposed brick. It costs nothing!

In this design, we can see how trendy and savvy raw brick looks, working in harmony with the contemporary cream tiles and funky stage lights.

10. Add a simple form of decor

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
In this bathroom, we can see how a simple metal bull's head on the wall enhances the entire look and feel of the bathroom. Sometimes character and charm lies in a unique decor element.

11. A vertical garden

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
A vertical garden is visually stunning, especially in a bathroom. It connects this space to nature and invigorates it with beauty and a refreshing touch.

Have a look at how you can create and plant a vertical garden.

Did anything inspire you for your bathroom?

