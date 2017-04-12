Your browser is out-of-date.

15 lovely L-shaped kitchens for your inspiration

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design Hardvendel Design Modern kitchen
So, you have a small kitchen in your home and you're looking for ways to upgrade your decor in chic and classic style, maximising working space and storage, then an L-shape layout is probably perfect for you. This design is perfectly placed in a modern home where an open plan kitchen, living and dining area is usually the most common. Well, our 15 fantastic kitchens in this homify feature are sure to inspire you! Let's take at these helpful hints for a cosy and comfortable kitchen.

1. Reaching the heights

Cocina Thermofoil Espresso, Toren Cocinas Toren Cocinas Modern kitchen
Toren Cocinas

Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas

Reach the heights of design with a stunning kitchen layout that makes the most of the corner with all the appliances necessary for modern cooking.

2. Horizontal line

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

Utilise the full size of your kitchen and include shelving across the horizontal line to enhance storage.

3. Less is more

Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras Traber Obras Modern kitchen
Traber Obras

Traber Obras
Traber Obras
Traber Obras

Although contemporary kitchens are a lot smaller than their old fashioned counterparts, what they lack in size, they make up for in sleek design and elegant illumination. This one is proof that you can't go wrong with all-white cabinets.

4. An island included

Cocina en Villas de Sayavedra, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Plywood White
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores

H-abitat Diseño & Interiores
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores
H-abitat Diseño & Interiores

For a larger kitchen, you can still incorporate the L-shaped layout, but add a centre island for more storage and workspace, your kitchen will be convenient and uncluttered.

5. Adapted

homify Kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adapt your L-shape design to best suit the space available, think about the best way to use all your corners effectively.

6. The petite option

Villas Chuburná Puerto, Arq Mobil Arq Mobil Kitchen White
Arq Mobil

Arq Mobil
Arq Mobil
Arq Mobil

An open and fresh looking kitchen such as this is perfect for a small city apartment.

7. Appliance distribution

Casa habitacion en en Cozumel Quintana Roo, A2 HOMES SA DE CV A2 HOMES SA DE CV Kitchen
A2 HOMES SA DE CV

A2 HOMES SA DE CV
A2 HOMES SA DE CV
A2 HOMES SA DE CV

Plan the placement of your appliances long before your kitchen revamp, making your space tidier and easier to maintain too.

8. Perfect L

homify Modern kitchen Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's another example of an L-shape design in a small kitchen, this one has a shabby chic flair that is stylish too.

9. Neutral colour

Appartamento Corralejo - Bristol, Marco Barbero Marco Barbero Kitchen
Marco Barbero

Marco Barbero
Marco Barbero
Marco Barbero

This kitchen displays that a neutral colour scheme is the best choice to create a more spacious layout.

10. Key points

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Include your appliances in the corner allowing the rest of your L-shape kitchen to be strictly storage.

11. Unrestricted

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Kitchen White
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

A petite kitchen means you need to be free to move around, this floor is simply unrestricted.

12. Free and fresh

​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design Hardvendel Design Modern kitchen
Hardvendel Design

​Hardvendel Design

Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design

Incorporate a sliding door into your kitchen, allowing it to open out onto the terrace.

13. Keep it on one side

Vivienda unifamiliar , ruiz narvaiza associats sl ruiz narvaiza associats sl Modern kitchen
ruiz narvaiza associats sl

ruiz narvaiza associats sl
ruiz narvaiza associats sl
ruiz narvaiza associats sl

Use one side just for storage and appliances, while the rest of the kitchen should be free-flowing and fresh.

14. Curved

Neeras Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Neeras Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Make your kitchen more sophisticated with an L-shape curve, a fascinating choice for a unique home.

15. Division

The Kitchenette Urban Shaastra Kitchen
Urban Shaastra

The Kitchenette

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

Storage and steps divides this tiny L-shaped kitchen from the rest of the home. Have a look at these 8 affordable modern kitchens

9 easy and beautiful ideas for your headboard
How have you upgraded your small kitchen?

Discover home inspiration!

