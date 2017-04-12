15 lovely L-shaped kitchens for your inspiration

So, you have a small kitchen in your home and you're looking for ways to upgrade your decor in chic and classic style, maximising working space and storage, then an L-shape layout is probably perfect for you. This design is perfectly placed in a modern home where an open plan kitchen, living and dining area is usually the most common. Well, our 15 fantastic kitchens in this homify feature are sure to inspire you! Let's take at these helpful hints for a cosy and comfortable kitchen.