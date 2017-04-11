The Cape Town home from your dreams

Today on homify 360°, we tackle a project completed in Yzerfontein, a small harbour town with about 1,200 inhabitants approximately 90 km north of Cape Town. Here, Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors, expert interior designers from Cape Town, show us what modern style they are capable of for a very spacious (and elegant) family home.

If you like your interiors sleek, elegant and soft-hued, yet not too super modern, then get ready to take some notes, for we have a feeling these interiors (and exterior spaces) will inspire just about anybody seeking an eye-catching look for their homes.