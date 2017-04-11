The Cape Town home from your dreams

Today on homify 360°, we tackle a project completed in Yzerfontein, a small harbour town with about 1,200 inhabitants approximately 90 km north of Cape Town. Here, Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors, expert interior designers from Cape Town, show us what modern style they are capable of for a very spacious (and elegant) family home.
If you like your interiors sleek, elegant and soft-hued, yet not too super modern, then get ready to take some notes, for we have a feeling these interiors (and exterior spaces) will inspire just about anybody seeking an eye-catching look for their homes.
From outside, the house treats us to quite the regal look via its sizes and the fact that multiple volumes seem to protrude from one another.
However, the light colour palette goes a long way in softening the entire outside look, with hues like creams and baby greys joined up by fresh greens from the garden.
Before we check out the interiors, we simply must have a look at the terrace at the back. Here, a wooden deck is joined by a pool, multiple loungers, exterior seating set and pizza oven to ensure the best time is had by the inhabitants and their friends.
As if that wasn’t enough, the space is treated to a delightful view of the modern neighbourhood in the background.
We just love the clean-versus-rustic look going on in the lounge. Soft hues like whites and dusty beiges adorn the furniture (have a look at those lavish scatter cushions!), while rustic-like wood ensures some eye-catching style (and texture) for select surfaces like the coffee table and focal wall.
On to the heart of the home, where we get an open-plan layout involving the kitchen, dining area and TV room.
‘Slim and sleek’ seems to be the name of the (design) game here, and we love every single touch: the subtle style of the cabinetry (notice that they have no knobs or handles); the stylish yet sturdy look of the super modern island; the illuminating glow that lets the entire space bask in a supreme whiteness; and the lush/colourful touches ensured via the plants and flowers, especially the fantastic proteas!
To further enhance the sleek look, the dining table sports a most modern glass top, allowing incoming light to bounce around the room.
Next on our list is the guest bedroom, styled up beautifully in tones of silver and grey. Soft pinks and lilacs join the colour palette ever so slightly, ensuring a friendly ambience for the scatter cushions.
And don’t overlook that magnificent headboard which further complements the plush look of the space.
For the master bedroom, our experts opted for some subtle contrast colour-wise: ballet-slipper pink with baby blue, enhanced remarkably by the off-white tones of the background colour palette.
Notice the en-suite in the background. Shall we take a closer look?
We just love it when interior design gets clever, like with this wall-mounted vanity which leaves floor space open to make the bathroom seem more spacious.
And the combination of duo sinks with one generously sized mirror further ups this room’s creativity.
A project to be most proud of, indeed. Well done, designers!
