10 grills for the best braais

A barbecue represents time spent with our loved ones – we gather outside to enjoy some great company and grill up some delicious food which, when prepared on a grill, takes on a whole new characteristic and special taste. No wonder we search for opportunities to repeat this as much as we can.

Having an exterior grill also allows us to get out of the house and enjoy being in nature. In this Ideabook, we want to introduce some options when it comes to firing up a grill, regardless of your available garden/patio size. The idea is to enjoy an outdoor barbecue and revel in the thought that you’re grilling your meal in a relaxed and social manner.

Let’s examine our options…