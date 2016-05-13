10 grills for the best braais

A barbecue represents time spent with our loved ones – we gather outside to enjoy some great company and grill up some delicious food which, when prepared on a grill, takes on a whole new characteristic and special taste. No wonder we search for opportunities to repeat this as much as we can.
Having an exterior grill also allows us to get out of the house and enjoy being in nature. In this Ideabook, we want to introduce some options when it comes to firing up a grill, regardless of your available garden/patio size. The idea is to enjoy an outdoor barbecue and revel in the thought that you’re grilling your meal in a relaxed and social manner.
Let’s examine our options…
Elemento 3 presents this spectacular choice of a wall-mounted grill to enjoy a barbecue in your lush, green garden. Practical, comfortable, and sporting a modern design, tripping hazards are also reduced with this model.
And thanks to its sleek shape and colour, it can serve as a modern decorative wall feature when not in use.
While we’re window shopping for that perfect grill, why not pick up some tips to enhance the backdrop of your barbecue area – your garden? See how you can: Improve Your Garden Over A Weekend.
This outdoor culinary space is a delight to behold; traditional brick ensures a cosy and rustic vibe, with the sleek steel elements and marble countertops ushering this grill into a modern style – a harmonious and successful merger of different elements.
Thanks to the professionals of Design Outdoors Limited, this option is a no-distraction-just-spectacular model. Just behold the warm vibrant splashes of colour highlighted against the shining surfaces.
A terrace with space to spare must surely be treated to an amazing grill. Not only will you add some sleek décor and a lively atmosphere, you’ll also ensure a great place to enjoy meals and marvellous social gatherings.
The professionals at Sztuka take the credit for the combination of elements that resulted in this spectacular design. Just see how perfect everything fits together: the slim wooden ceiling beams, steel grill, marble surface, and a seating/dining space in a cool blue – the perfect company for the perfect outdoor evening.
Of course, there’s always the option of installing a kitchen grill, allowing you to be in the centre of the evening’s indoor gossiping and never missing a single moment.
This fabulous choice with its touches of industrial and rustic style comes to us from Muda Home Design. A charming and original appearance and the perfect addition to the kitchen!
Who says the kitchen is all about cooking? A world of possibilities lies in wait in terms of layout, colour, decor, accessories, style, etc. when it comes to creating your kitchen.
With this model, Elemento 3 makes it clear that the mere grilling of a steak can be ultra elegant and distinguished.
Behold the notable combination of the black steel with the wooden finishing. And aren’t those angled elements a superb touch, protecting the fire from the wind, while also directing the smoke away from the company and food?
Who says it’s essential to have a spacious garden to enjoy some barbecuing? If your yard consists of not much more than a small terrace or balcony, then simply opt for one of the numerous portable grills, like this one from Icool.
Very easy to use, so the next time you feel like hosting the grill get-together, you can!
There is something distinguished and charming about rustic spaces. Their natural elements exude a special attraction, while the harsh honesty of their appearance just adds to their unique character.
This design by Newlook Keukenstudio achieves a delightful contrast by making the shelves blend into the white walls, ensuring that the grill (and accompanying greenery of nature) is exquisitely embellished.
A unique location was chosen for the grill; embedding it into the wall makes for a striking finish, and frees up so much space for company.
It’s all fine and well to have an outside grill area to enjoy, but what about the accompanying furniture? Factors to consider are comfort, as well as weather-resistance.
This example, next to a metal model embedded in a striking stone surface, provides the perfect seating area in the form of comfortable rattan furniture. Brought to us by De Vuurtafel, we are invited to enjoy a comfy seat next to the grill, which also does double duty as a sleek fireplace in case the night air decides to go a little chilly.
Now we’re ready for some serious grilling, whether or not the weather decides to dish out some harsh sunlight or gloomy rainfall. No problem; our barbecue event will remain uninterrupted and excellent.
Here we have a terrace that is protected by an aluminium roof gazebo, sheltered by a clean glass slab that blends in superbly with the metallic grill space. Add the vibrant tones of interior professional Mariangel Coghlan, and we have a cheerful design to enjoy along with our grilled meal.
We close off with a model that is ideal for those who prefer their barbecues practical, comfortable – and compact.
Take this Raviday Barbecue design to your table. Its small modern circular design is ideal for the space-pressed cook, and allows more room for plates, glasses, and other accessories that comes with a good grill.
A terrific investment for those who love to grill up spectacular meals.