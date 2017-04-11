​The spectacular cliff house in Cape Town

Today’s homify 360° highlight hones in most fantastically on the ‘location’ part of a residential structure by taking up prime space at the edge of a cliff – yes, you read that correctly.

Designed by architectural firm Gottsmann Architects, this worth-a-second-look project is a contemporary house that makes full use of the expansive views on which it borders. Expansive glass and concrete elements are used as the primary construction elements.

The Cliff House (a nickname most appropriate) enjoys generous views of the surrounding landscape, regardless of which room in the house one is located in. Stretching a luxurious 1100 m², this stunner comes with a price tag of a cool R25 million.

Shall we take a look at its design?