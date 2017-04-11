​The spectacular cliff house in Cape Town

Today’s homify 360° highlight hones in most fantastically on the ‘location’ part of a residential structure by taking up prime space at the edge of a cliff – yes, you read that correctly.
Designed by architectural firm Gottsmann Architects, this worth-a-second-look project is a contemporary house that makes full use of the expansive views on which it borders. Expansive glass and concrete elements are used as the primary construction elements.
The Cliff House (a nickname most appropriate) enjoys generous views of the surrounding landscape, regardless of which room in the house one is located in. Stretching a luxurious 1100 m², this stunner comes with a price tag of a cool R25 million.
Shall we take a look at its design?
When viewed from the street, this contemporary creation appears as a double-storey structure, although it is actually three levels high.
Both the garages and front entrances are located at street level. However, due to the drastic slope, a large portion of the house is suspended on concrete columns. These columns, along with the horizontal projections of the contemporary design, give the house the illusion of hovering above the lush natural landscape it is located in.
In addition to the garage and front entrance, a flat section of lawn has been created on the street side, leading us directly into the spacious lounge.
From the very beginning, the clients’ brief requested a design which could make prime use of the very difficult site the house was to be built on. Due to the steepness of the site, the house comprises three levels, each having its own purpose.
And the rooms that get the best views in the house? The bedrooms, which are located on the uppermost floor. The social/living spaces form the central section, while a cinema room and staff quarters are located on the lowest level.
Halfway between the ground and heaven, we locate the stunning deck and pool – how many people can boast with that view while swimming and sunbathing?
Most definitely one of the more striking and must-see designs here on homify!
