​The spectacular cliff house in Cape Town

Johannes van Graan
​Cape Town - House on a Cliff, Gottsmann Architects
Today’s homify 360° highlight hones in most fantastically on the ‘location’ part of a residential structure by taking up prime space at the edge of a cliff – yes, you read that correctly.

Designed by architectural firm Gottsmann Architects, this worth-a-second-look project is a contemporary house that makes full use of the expansive views on which it borders. Expansive glass and concrete elements are used as the primary construction elements. 

The Cliff House (a nickname most appropriate) enjoys generous views of the surrounding landscape, regardless of which room in the house one is located in. Stretching a luxurious 1100 m², this stunner comes with a price tag of a cool R25 million.

Shall we take a look at its design?

The street view

Street View
Gottsmann Architects

Street View

Gottsmann Architects
Gottsmann Architects
Gottsmann Architects

When viewed from the street, this contemporary creation appears as a double-storey structure, although it is actually three levels high. 

Both the garages and front entrances are located at street level. However, due to the drastic slope, a large portion of the house is suspended on concrete columns. These columns, along with the horizontal projections of the contemporary design, give the house the illusion of hovering above the lush natural landscape it is located in.

From lawn to lounge

Terrace
Gottsmann Architects

Terrace

Gottsmann Architects
Gottsmann Architects
Gottsmann Architects

In addition to the garage and front entrance, a flat section of lawn has been created on the street side, leading us directly into the spacious lounge. 

​An elevated design

Elevation of House
Gottsmann Architects

Elevation of House

Gottsmann Architects
Gottsmann Architects
Gottsmann Architects

From the very beginning, the clients’ brief requested a design which could make prime use of the very difficult site the house was to be built on. Due to the steepness of the site, the house comprises three levels, each having its own purpose.

Prime views for the bedrooms

Bedroom with Views
Gottsmann Architects

Bedroom with Views

Gottsmann Architects
Gottsmann Architects
Gottsmann Architects

And the rooms that get the best views in the house? The bedrooms, which are located on the uppermost floor. The social/living spaces form the central section, while a cinema room and staff quarters are located on the lowest level.

Paradise in the air

Views from Deck and Pool
Gottsmann Architects

Views from Deck and Pool

Gottsmann Architects
Gottsmann Architects
Gottsmann Architects

Halfway between the ground and heaven, we locate the stunning deck and pool – how many people can boast with that view while swimming and sunbathing? 

Most definitely one of the more striking and must-see designs here on homify! 

What do you think of this house – and those views?

