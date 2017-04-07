Your browser is out-of-date.

7 things to consider before installing a kitchen

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern kitchen
So you are ready to install your dream kitchen in your beautiful home, but have you thought of everything?

We're going to take a guess and say probably not!

There are so many things to consider when it comes to the kitchen space, in terms of both aesthetics and functionality. If you think about how much time you spend in this space, it should be one of the most important rooms in the house when you're considering design and decor.

This is why today at homify, we've put together 7 things to consider before installing a kitchen. These tips and tricks will remind you what you need to look out for before you start building! 

You'll thank us in the long run…

1. Natural light and fresh air

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen Central Island,Polished Concrete,concrete flooring,Double Volume Space
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Remember there is going to be a lot of cooking and baking going on in this space (hopefully!) so you want to make sure it is well-ventilated. Ensure that your kitchen features as many doors and windows as possible. Open them up right after cooking to allow fresh air to flow through.

Another great investment is an extractor fan! You also don't want a kitchen that is too dark or dingy. Invest in skylights, windows and doors, allowing sunlight to flow in.

2. Enough storage

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM homify Kitchen reclaimed timber,grey,eclectic,brass,wooden counter,kitchen cabinet,kitchen
homify

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM

homify
homify
homify

We all know how quickly a sink can pile up with dishes and the counters can get messy with kitchen accessories. The solution? Storage!

Kitchen storage is incredibly important, not matter how big or small your cooking area is. Invest in shelves on the walls and cabinets and drawers throughout. 

Also keep everything neatly stored out of sight so that your counters are free and spacious for preparing those delicious meals.

Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

3. How many people does your kitchen need to serve?

Oyster schelles, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern kitchen
BHD Interiors

Oyster schelles

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

Consider what you use your kitchen for, how big your family is and how often you invite friends and family over before you decide on a final design.

You may need to cater for more people at your kitchen bar!

In this design, we can see how there is more than enough room for family and friends to gather around while the chef whips up a feast.

4. What materials will you use?

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

When it comes to kitchen materials, this is not an area to skimp on. You want to choose materials that are durable, high quality and will last for many years to come. 

Whether your kitchen is modern or rustic, wood can be a wonderful option that suits any style. Granite and marble are also great options for the counter tops and give your kitchen a very sophisticated edge.

Do your research and think about these options carefully.

5. Will it connect to the dining area?

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Another thing to consider is if your dining room and kitchen will be integrated. There are advantages and disadvantages for each so consider both options.

If you have an integrated kitchen and dining room, you'll have a far more social and engaging space. Practically speaking, entertaining or hosting dinner parties will also be easy as cutlery and crockery will be readily accessible.

If you opt for a separate kitchen and dining room, you won't get any smells wafting into the rest of the house however. You can also keep areas separate and private if need be.

6. How will you introduce personality and charm?

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Don't forget that your kitchen should shine with personality and charm. Introduce some bright colours, bright wallpaper or funky tiles. 

You could also add some recipe books or a little herb garden for a unique touch.

7. Is it well-lit?

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your kitchen needs to have enough artificial lighting so that you can see what you are cooking. Opt for lights under the cabinets, drop down lamps for the counter tops and lights in the ceiling. 

You can also create some beautiful ambiance if you opt for dimming lights.

Also have a look at these seriously bright ideas for kitchen lighting.

