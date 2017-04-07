So you are ready to install your dream kitchen in your beautiful home, but have you thought of everything?
We're going to take a guess and say probably not!
There are so many things to consider when it comes to the kitchen space, in terms of both aesthetics and functionality. If you think about how much time you spend in this space, it should be one of the most important rooms in the house when you're considering design and decor.
This is why today at homify, we've put together 7 things to consider before installing a kitchen. These tips and tricks will remind you what you need to look out for before you start building!
You'll thank us in the long run…
Remember there is going to be a lot of cooking and baking going on in this space (hopefully!) so you want to make sure it is well-ventilated. Ensure that your kitchen features as many doors and windows as possible. Open them up right after cooking to allow fresh air to flow through.
Another great investment is an extractor fan! You also don't want a kitchen that is too dark or dingy. Invest in skylights, windows and doors, allowing sunlight to flow in.
We all know how quickly a sink can pile up with dishes and the counters can get messy with kitchen accessories. The solution? Storage!
Kitchen storage is incredibly important, not matter how big or small your cooking area is. Invest in shelves on the walls and cabinets and drawers throughout.
Also keep everything neatly stored out of sight so that your counters are free and spacious for preparing those delicious meals.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.
Consider what you use your kitchen for, how big your family is and how often you invite friends and family over before you decide on a final design.
You may need to cater for more people at your kitchen bar!
In this design, we can see how there is more than enough room for family and friends to gather around while the chef whips up a feast.
When it comes to kitchen materials, this is not an area to skimp on. You want to choose materials that are durable, high quality and will last for many years to come.
Whether your kitchen is modern or rustic, wood can be a wonderful option that suits any style. Granite and marble are also great options for the counter tops and give your kitchen a very sophisticated edge.
Do your research and think about these options carefully.
Another thing to consider is if your dining room and kitchen will be integrated. There are advantages and disadvantages for each so consider both options.
If you have an integrated kitchen and dining room, you'll have a far more social and engaging space. Practically speaking, entertaining or hosting dinner parties will also be easy as cutlery and crockery will be readily accessible.
If you opt for a separate kitchen and dining room, you won't get any smells wafting into the rest of the house however. You can also keep areas separate and private if need be.
Don't forget that your kitchen should shine with personality and charm. Introduce some bright colours, bright wallpaper or funky tiles.
You could also add some recipe books or a little herb garden for a unique touch.
Your kitchen needs to have enough artificial lighting so that you can see what you are cooking. Opt for lights under the cabinets, drop down lamps for the counter tops and lights in the ceiling.
You can also create some beautiful ambiance if you opt for dimming lights.
Also have a look at these seriously bright ideas for kitchen lighting.