Time to relax in your perfect chill-out area

You've barely survived another hectic day at the office. The boss was on a rampage roll, colleagues left their brains at home, and deadlines were flying all over the place. And then you had the lovely task of facing traffic on your way home…

What you need right now is a welcoming place to unwind. The bad news is that most of us can’t afford a daily trip to the spa. The good news, however, is that with a few simple changes, you can create a similar relaxing and tranquil area in your home (whether it’s a free-standing room or an unused corner) to take a personal breather and recharge your battery.

No, you don’t need a 5 x 8m Zen garden or your own private masseuse next to a waterfall, just a space where you can retreat from your daily activities and stresses (although you can add a bonsai tree for some character).

So, breathe in, breathe out… and let’s see some tips on how to create your very own chill-out spot at home.