Yin and Yang: 6 ways to bring into balance into your home

De Kelders Western Cape South Africa
Yin/Yang theory underlies so much of revered Chinese philosophy and practice, which has also made its way into our Western traditions, culture, and way of thinking. Chinese Medicine, Martial Arts, Feng Shui, and Taoism all have this at its core, and there must be something to it if all of these have become so popularised. 

The theory postulates that everything in the universe is made up of two essentially opposing forces, which can also not exist without one another. This idea is best expressed in the Tai Chi symbol which is ever so popular: the black and white halves of the circle—each containing the seed of the other. 

Creation and destruction, positive and negative, these forces are the essences of everything in the universe, and it needs to be in balance to nourish life. This is no different when it comes to decorating and styling your home. In this article, we will look at how you can bring these forces into balance, in order to ensure optimal wellbeing for yourself and your family. 

Bedroom Yin

Although it is absolutely necessary to have equal parts Yin and Yang energy in your home, the balance will require a stronger presence of one or the other according to specific spaces. 

When it comes to the bedroom, Yin is undoubtedly supreme. As the feminine side of the creation energy diad, Yin energy refers to everything that is soft, gentle, relaxed and silent—exactly the feeling you want to bring about in your bedroom. 

Focus on Yin by investing in cool, deep colours, such as blue and purple. Gentle and deep textures will contribute to this. Yang energy needs to move to the background here, and you can do this by removing driving forces such as exercise equipment and the television .

Balancing accents

Although Yang has to take a back seat in the bedroom, balance is the keyword, and you will need to find subtler ways to include Yang energy in this subtle space. 

Conversely from Yin, Yang energy refers to the positive, the activie, strong, vibrant and dynamic forces of life. When bringing this type of energy to your bedroom, it needs to be subdued, an you can achieve this by having a few smaller elements in vibrant colours, and some vivid or arounsing imagery. 

Bathroom

The bathroom is another Yin space, but here you focus on more neutral colours and elements. Once again, you need to bring that Yang balance, such as with the red towels we can see in this image. 

Yang in the living room

The living room or family room is a space that should be dominated by Yang energy, as it symbolises activity, interaction and liveliness. Vibrant and warm colours are a must, and live flowers or bright floral patterns can be very suitable. 

Family pictures and lively music are other ways to emphasise the dynamic Yang essence. 

Home study

The home study or office is another Yang space, and you will have to rely heavily on bright colours, vivid pictures and colourful books in this space. What you want is a sense of dynamism and productivity. To balance the Yin energy with the domineering Yang, you can opt for comfortable seating and light accent colours here and there.

A powerful kitchen

When you think of the kitchen, images of work, heat and movement come to mind. Naturally, this room is another space where Yang energy should be emphasised. Achieve this by strong and bright lighting and industrial accents. Balance the prominent Yang with subtle notes of Yin in dark, cool colours in the backsplash area or other smaller spaces of the room. 

We hope this article sparked your interest in balance the creative forces in your life. To dive deeper into these principles, take a look these 7 Feng Shui tips to enhance your life. 

