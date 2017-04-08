Yin and Yang: 6 ways to bring into balance into your home

Yin/Yang theory underlies so much of revered Chinese philosophy and practice, which has also made its way into our Western traditions, culture, and way of thinking. Chinese Medicine, Martial Arts, Feng Shui, and Taoism all have this at its core, and there must be something to it if all of these have become so popularised.

The theory postulates that everything in the universe is made up of two essentially opposing forces, which can also not exist without one another. This idea is best expressed in the Tai Chi symbol which is ever so popular: the black and white halves of the circle—each containing the seed of the other.

Creation and destruction, positive and negative, these forces are the essences of everything in the universe, and it needs to be in balance to nourish life. This is no different when it comes to decorating and styling your home. In this article, we will look at how you can bring these forces into balance, in order to ensure optimal wellbeing for yourself and your family.