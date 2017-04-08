Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 perfect wooden closets for your inspiration

Leigh Leigh
homify Eclectic style dressing rooms
Loading admin actions …

Usually when we think of a bedroom, we imagine it with a bed, a closet, a dressing table and any other functional item needed. 

What is less common when it comes to bedrooms, however, is that you have plenty of closet space. Often, we end up with too little space for clothes, shoes and accessories.

However, you can customise your bedroom so that you can really make the most of furniture, no matter how much space you have available. In fact, if you have a carpenter on hand, you can find the perfect solution.

This is why today at homify, we've put together wooden closets and cabinets that could suit any room—not just the bedroom—to show you how beautiful a functional item can be.

1. Open and simple

Muebles Modulares Espacio al Cuadrado, Espacio al Cuadrado Espacio al Cuadrado Modern dressing room
Espacio al Cuadrado

Espacio al Cuadrado
Espacio al Cuadrado
Espacio al Cuadrado

This open closet is the perfect solution, combining functionality and style. Use shelves, rails and hooks for plenty of storage space.

2. Different types of wood with lots of style

Cocinas y closet, Softlinedecor Softlinedecor Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Softlinedecor

Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor

A big advantage with wood is that it can take on so many different presentations. Adapt your closet to the style of your home.

3. With many sections for clothes and accessories

K邸 TOTAL PLAN, 株式会社 3rd 株式会社 3rd Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
株式会社　3rd

株式会社　3rd
株式会社　3rd
株式会社　3rd

Sliding doors are excellent for small spaces. You don't have to worry about the space the doors will take up if they open outwards. They also have an airtight seal, keeping dust away from your things.

4. Simple and elegant

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Interioriza

Interioriza
Interioriza
Interioriza

This wooden closet is a very modern option!

This piece of furniture covers the entire wall, adapting flawlessly to the space available. 

5. With original detail perfect for bedrooms

Casa Pitahayas 64, Zibatá, El Marqués, Querétaro, JF ARQUITECTOS JF ARQUITECTOS Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
JF ARQUITECTOS

JF ARQUITECTOS
JF ARQUITECTOS
JF ARQUITECTOS

If you enjoy an original and creative design, you'll love this idea. It features two different tones with drawers and hanging space.

It's a great way to organise your objects and clothes!

6. For the children's room

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Interioriza

Interioriza
Interioriza
Interioriza

This closet is a great idea for children or young people's bedrooms. It features plenty of space to store clothes as well as a unit for studying, books and accessories.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Minimalist and mobile

homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers MDF
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you don't have enough space inside a bedroom for a closet, opt for a mobile closet. The advantage is that you can move it from one room to another. 

8. Compact and stylish

Levant, La Fustería - Carpinteros La Fustería - Carpinteros Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
La Fustería—Carpinteros

La Fustería - Carpinteros
La Fustería—Carpinteros
La Fustería - Carpinteros

The best thing about custom furniture is that according to the space available, you can adapt a closet according to your tastes and needs.

In this case, a pair of shelves has been added with plenty of hanging space.

9. Ideal for small bedrooms

Casa Pedrregal , Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Rustic style dressing room
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño

Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño

Over time, our favourite things become memories that we want to store away. Where do we put them?

Leaving extra space in your closet can be a great storage option. If you want to make it more discreet add a couple of doors.

10. Reddish for modern environments

homify Mediterranean style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

One trick to make the room look bigger is to go for a closet that goes from floor to ceiling, completely covering the wall.

11. Clear wood and perfect for your needs

P, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern dressing room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Maybe you need a small drawers for underwear, or a larger one for T-shirts, a space for shoes and a smaller space for sunglasses or hats.

With this type of closet, there is a home for every item you own!

12. Complementary

MINI -HOUSE, DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA Minimalist dressing room
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA

DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA

Since you are going to custom make your closets anyway, it may be a good idea to supplement a small area for a full-on walk-in closet. All you need, in addition to the closets, is a stool, mirror and a couple of drawers.

13. The perfect closet for the bathroom

Las Palomas, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern dressing room
NODO Arquitectura

NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura

14. Chic and eclectic

homify Eclectic style dressing rooms
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nobody knows what is in side this closet until it is opened! If you want to surprise everyone or add a fun touch, paint the inside of your closet with some intense and flashy colours.

15. Ying-yang

homify Modern dressing room Marble Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

This option is the perfect balance between practicality and beauty. The closet is small but elegant, becoming a decor feature in itself.

16. Hidden in the walls

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style dressing rooms
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The Three Cusps Chalet

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Built-in closets are idea for small rooms. Take advantage of your walls and make the most of storage.

17. With wood and matte glass

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Interioriza

Interioriza
Interioriza
Interioriza

If you have the necessary space or a large room, don't hesitate to use it. Use every inch for a gorgeous and functional closet that completely covers one of the walls. 

You can also take advantage of the space to build a shared closet.

18. Practical and functional

경기도 광주 신혼부부의 15평 전세집 홈스타일링, homelatte homelatte Minimalist dressing room
homelatte

homelatte
homelatte
homelatte

19. Elegance and purity

Dressing room Studio Mark Ruthven Modern dressing room
Studio Mark Ruthven

Dressing room

Studio Mark Ruthven
Studio Mark Ruthven
Studio Mark Ruthven

This design is simple, but what makes it so elegant and different from the rest are the well-defined lines that feature throughout as well as the contrast between the black finishes and the white closet.

Also have a look at these 19 superb space-savvy closets for your home.

​The Pretoria house that has it all

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks