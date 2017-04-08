19 perfect wooden closets for your inspiration

Usually when we think of a bedroom, we imagine it with a bed, a closet, a dressing table and any other functional item needed.
What is less common when it comes to bedrooms, however, is that you have plenty of closet space. Often, we end up with too little space for clothes, shoes and accessories.
However, you can customise your bedroom so that you can really make the most of furniture, no matter how much space you have available. In fact, if you have a carpenter on hand, you can find the perfect solution.
This is why today at homify, we've put together wooden closets and cabinets that could suit any room—not just the bedroom—to show you how beautiful a functional item can be.
This open closet is the perfect solution, combining functionality and style. Use shelves, rails and hooks for plenty of storage space.
A big advantage with wood is that it can take on so many different presentations. Adapt your closet to the style of your home.
Sliding doors are excellent for small spaces. You don't have to worry about the space the doors will take up if they open outwards. They also have an airtight seal, keeping dust away from your things.
This wooden closet is a very modern option!
This piece of furniture covers the entire wall, adapting flawlessly to the space available.
If you enjoy an original and creative design, you'll love this idea. It features two different tones with drawers and hanging space.
It's a great way to organise your objects and clothes!
This closet is a great idea for children or young people's bedrooms. It features plenty of space to store clothes as well as a unit for studying, books and accessories.
If you don't have enough space inside a bedroom for a closet, opt for a mobile closet. The advantage is that you can move it from one room to another.
The best thing about custom furniture is that according to the space available, you can adapt a closet according to your tastes and needs.
In this case, a pair of shelves has been added with plenty of hanging space.
Over time, our favourite things become memories that we want to store away. Where do we put them?
Leaving extra space in your closet can be a great storage option. If you want to make it more discreet add a couple of doors.
One trick to make the room look bigger is to go for a closet that goes from floor to ceiling, completely covering the wall.
Maybe you need a small drawers for underwear, or a larger one for T-shirts, a space for shoes and a smaller space for sunglasses or hats.
With this type of closet, there is a home for every item you own!
Since you are going to custom make your closets anyway, it may be a good idea to supplement a small area for a full-on walk-in closet. All you need, in addition to the closets, is a stool, mirror and a couple of drawers.
Nobody knows what is in side this closet until it is opened! If you want to surprise everyone or add a fun touch, paint the inside of your closet with some intense and flashy colours.
This option is the perfect balance between practicality and beauty. The closet is small but elegant, becoming a decor feature in itself.
Built-in closets are idea for small rooms. Take advantage of your walls and make the most of storage.
If you have the necessary space or a large room, don't hesitate to use it. Use every inch for a gorgeous and functional closet that completely covers one of the walls.
You can also take advantage of the space to build a shared closet.
This design is simple, but what makes it so elegant and different from the rest are the well-defined lines that feature throughout as well as the contrast between the black finishes and the white closet.
