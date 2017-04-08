19 perfect wooden closets for your inspiration

Usually when we think of a bedroom, we imagine it with a bed, a closet, a dressing table and any other functional item needed.

What is less common when it comes to bedrooms, however, is that you have plenty of closet space. Often, we end up with too little space for clothes, shoes and accessories.

However, you can customise your bedroom so that you can really make the most of furniture, no matter how much space you have available. In fact, if you have a carpenter on hand, you can find the perfect solution.

This is why today at homify, we've put together wooden closets and cabinets that could suit any room—not just the bedroom—to show you how beautiful a functional item can be.