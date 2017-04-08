House cleaning: 10 catastrophic mistakes and how to correct them

We know! Keeping the house in order and clean is not a simple task. It's even more complicated when we have a full-time job and personal duties, which don't allow us the time to really invest in cleaning and maintaining the house.
But you don't want your home to become a chaotic mess!
When we are in a rush, however, we tend to make several mistakes that don't allow us to really utilise the time we have and make the most of cleaning when we can.
This is why today at homify, we are going to share with you some common mistakes that we all make when it comes to cleaning the house. Once we become aware of these issues, we can correct them. You'll also learn how you can clean your home in no time.
A spotless house awaits!
It may be the most modern and functional sponge on the market, but no matter how expensive or high-tech it is, it needs to be cleaned every time it is used.
If your sponge is not cleaned, you will never be able to clean the home adequately. It will also take double the time!
What's more is that a dirty sponge can leave bad odors.
Tip: Put it in the dishwasher for a proper clean or in warm water in the microwave to get rid of germs.
Doing things too quickly can end up in mistakes, which means cleaning takes much longer than it should. One of these mistakes is directly spraying surface cleaner or disinfectant on the surfaces.
It's much better to dilute these products in water to make sure the formula is less harsh. This will also prevent materials such as stainless steel, glass or wood from being stained.
Once you have cleaned the toilet and bathroom with the blush, don't put it straight back into the container—this is a big mistake!
Remember that brushes have constant contact with wet surfaces, which means they can spread fungi and germs. When you are done cleaning with them, rather soak them in water and dry the bristles before putting away.
Superficial cleaning can give the impression that the bathroom is clean, but this may not be the case.
Cleaning too quickly does not eradicate dirt in the home, in fact it may even make it accumulate even more.
Devote one day a week to deep cleaning the home.
Are you using detergents the way that you should? If you've hesitated at this question, it may be possible that you aren't using them correctly. This is because very few people take the time to read the instructions on the back of the product.
It is always better to educate yourself on how to use products rather than risking damaging the surfaces in your home.
In South Africa, we have very hot summers, which means we may feel like washing the windows of the house when the day is sunny and fresh. The truth is that this isn't recommended, however.
When it is very hot outside, it can cause the soapy water to evaporate too quickly, leaving your windows stained.
If you are sweeping from left to right or vice versa, you are making a mistake that few people know about.
If you move the broom in a straight line, all you are doing is spreading the dust. Rather move your broom in the shape of a letter S or Z, eliminating dirt and preventing it from being spread around the home.
Using litres and litres of detergent is a wonderful idea when it comes to keeping our home neat. Sometimes less truly is more.
When you use the vacuum cleaner, does it start to feel a little tired and sluggish? This happens when the bag is filled with dust.
Remember to change the bag in your vacuum cleaner regularly or empty it out from time to time. It will work like a charm!
Do you want to short circuit the electronics in your home and have everything burst into flames?
We know that the answer is no!
This is why you should prevent these types of accidents and ensure you don't use too many chemicals when you clean your electronics. Do not spray televisions, electrical sockets or docking stations!
