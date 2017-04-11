17 small toilets you should see before renovating yours

Is it just us, or are houses getting smaller by the day? It certainly feels that way.

As the space crunch intensifies, newly-built apartments and houses are having square metres shaved off, and bathrooms are often the rooms that suffer most. It's not uncommon to see a toilet, sink and shower crammed into a space of less than five metres square, with barely enough room to turn around.

This often makes decorating a problem. How can you beautify a room when you hardly even fit into it? Fixing up a tiny toilet can seem like an impossible task—but it's not. Check out these 17 bathrooms for inspiration and be amazed by what you can do with a little ingenuity…