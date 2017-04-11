Your browser is out-of-date.

17 small toilets you should see before renovating yours

Betti Hunter—homify
Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
Is it just us, or are houses getting smaller by the day? It certainly feels that way. 

As the space crunch intensifies, newly-built apartments and houses are having square metres shaved off, and bathrooms are often the rooms that suffer most. It's not uncommon to see a toilet, sink and shower crammed into a space of less than five metres square, with barely enough room to turn around.

This often makes decorating a problem. How can you beautify a room when you hardly even fit into it? Fixing up a tiny toilet can seem like an impossible task—but it's not. Check out these 17 bathrooms for inspiration and be amazed by what you can do with a little ingenuity…

1. Vintage floor tiles and a splash of bright blue hearken back to eras past

Da sottotetto ad abitazione privata, francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer Mediterranean style bathrooms
The colours and patterns lend this small bathroom a touch of class.

2. Black and white sobriety

homify Modern bathroom
This monochrome bathroom uses glittering black tiles and simple white fittings to create a sober yet stylish vibe in a very small space.

3. Open up the space with brightness and clarity

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
This bathroom seems more spacious because of the great clarity in the design scheme—the professionals are clearly experts at this sort of work! This feeling of spaciousness is enhanced by the clear shower screen and crisp white walls.

4. Geometric details on the bathroom floor

PROJET CRIMEE, architectes intérieurs: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern bathroom Wood Blue
A little detail can go a long way. This geometric tile floor is interesting but not overwhelming.

5. An industrial brick wall painted white

2 pièces de 28m2, Atelier Grey Atelier Grey Modern bathroom
Take inspiration from New York lofts and strip those walls until they're bare. Then, paint everything white to increase the illusion of space. This is a surefire way to make a small space look contemporary and roomy.

6. Pops of green add a new point of interest

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern bathroom
This shamrock-coloured bathroom unit breaks up the all-white minimalism of the room, adding personality without dominating the space.

7. An organically designed curve

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
Don't fall into the trap of keeping everything neat and straight—small bathrooms can withstand a bit of creativity! Play with soft curves and juxtapose them with strong lines to create a truly unique bathroom.

8. Two separate environments

viola, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimal style Bathroom
If you have a little bit of space and the budget to spare, try building a small partition wall between the shower and the sink to create delineation and the illusion of a bigger room.

9. An attic with a sloping roof

Recupero di sottotetto, VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
The wooden structure and the neutral colours of this bathroom create a very relaxing atmosphere—perfect for kicking back after a long, hard day at work.

10. Colourful upholstered walls

Casa_MENIK, Studio GIOLA | Casorezzo MI Studio GIOLA | Casorezzo MI Modern bathroom
This wallpaper adds drama and intrigue to this small bathroom without making it look cramped.

11. The use of ceramic tiling is an interesting detail

La Segreta, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Mediterranean style bathrooms
Pastel squares make this bathroom look calm and contemporary. We especially love how the tiles match the towels and baskets on the shelves!

12. Grey curtains to match a neutral space

Quattro piani Primi Novecento, Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Classic style bathroom
This is a bathroom with a visual connection to the garden outside—a good thing until you need some privacy! Thankfully, these soft grey curtains can be easily pulled shut to keep prying peepers at bay.

13. White carpets on a wooden floor

homify Rustic style bathroom
Who would have thought that a simple bathmat could make such a difference? Choose quality over quantity, and invest wisely in luxurious textiles for your small bathroom.

14. A compact solution in a small bathroom

PARIS 17 29m², blackStones blackStones Modern bathroom
This quirky sink and mirror set up is reminiscent of a Wes Anderson movie, and is the ideal solution for a bathroom that lacks space.

15. Cheery colours on the bathroom wall

homify Mediterranean style bathrooms
The colours on the wall behind the sink are a cheerful medley of orange and coffee tones. They keep this small bathroom looking bright and zingy, and are terrifically modern in design. If tiles are too expensive, why not look for similar tile decals?

16. A design on the wall and baskets on the shelf

PROJET COLOMBES, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern bathroom
This artisanal wall looks crisp and fresh. Greek-inspired colours and patterns always work well in small spaces!

17. Cherry red walls

APARTAMENTO EN LA COSTA BRAVA, Marta Sellarès - Interiorista Marta Sellarès - Interiorista Modern bathroom
This is a colour that is rarely seen in bathrooms—especially if they are small! However, it is an effective way of making the space look both cosy and modern, without impacting the design and layout of the room as a whole. Dare to be a little different with the colours you use, and be amazed by the results!

Which design would work well in your bathroom?

