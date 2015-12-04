The House of Compact Beauty

House Habitat is a firm with a passion for and with the core purpose of sustainable and eco-friendly housing. They strive to build energy-efficient and healthy homes with the best technology available, but still has space to customise these homes' to the owners individual tastes in both the interior and exterior.

The houses built House Habitat are constructed on the basis of bioclimatic architecture, making most use of ecological materials and nearly no consumption for heating and cooling needs. The result of these innovations is not only houses that are kind to the environment and entirely sustainable, but also a much higher quality of life for the homes' inhabitants in terms of health and harmony with nature.

Today we on homify we are going to take a look at one of House Habitat's projects in Spain, the Vivienda Piera. This petite home might not look like it has much to offer, but just wait until you see its many wonderful features!

Join us for a tour…