The House of Compact Beauty

House Habitat is a firm with a passion for and with the core purpose of sustainable and eco-friendly housing. They strive to build energy-efficient and healthy homes with the best technology available, but still has space to customise these homes' to the owners individual tastes in both the interior and exterior.
The houses built House Habitat are constructed on the basis of bioclimatic architecture, making most use of ecological materials and nearly no consumption for heating and cooling needs. The result of these innovations is not only houses that are kind to the environment and entirely sustainable, but also a much higher quality of life for the homes' inhabitants in terms of health and harmony with nature.
Today we on homify we are going to take a look at one of House Habitat's projects in Spain, the Vivienda Piera. This petite home might not look like it has much to offer, but just wait until you see its many wonderful features!
The front view of the house makes it seem like a holiday cottage. The Vivienda Piera has that distinctive vacation bungalow appearance and surely makes any onlooker long for lazy summer days at some distant retreat. This must make this home a very relaxing space to live in at all times.
House Habitat offers an all-inclusive project in one budget package for all of its clients. This means that a prospective home owner just need to tell designers what they want for their home, decide on a budget, and leave it all up to the firm. No stress. This sounds like a pretty sweet deal!
The house is constructed largely of timber, which is sustainable and eco-friendly, but also gives a warm appearance. The wood used in the façade is finished, and the façade itself is ventilated. The house is also raised to protect it against flooding and pests. A system of overhangs and gutters protects the house against weather elements and ensure effect down-flow of rain water.
The Vivienda Piera is a completely detached house that takes up 120 square metres in dimension. This might seem very compact for a family home, but yet the structure boasts with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a functional kitchen, living room and study. What more could you need?
Here we can see the kitchen and dining room areas. The dining room has a large, front-facing window which bathes the room in natural light. There is a modest table and quirky chairs to give a decoration twist. The dining facilities are sufficient for a single family, and the room even has a storage and display unit to the side.
The kitchen is in the same unenclosed area as the dining room, promoting interaction during social gatherings. The kitchen itself is functionally equipped with the necessary appliances and more than enough cabinets and drawers for all the cook's storage needs. The black colour of the kitchen cabinets adds an element of contemporary style, while the white stone counter tops provide a sleek and clean contrast.
The living room is much more spacious than what it may seem like from the outside. The ceiling is sloped and supported with beams. This gives the room a log cabin feeling, contributing to the retreat theme of the home. The space within the room is optimally used to make it practical without cluttering the area.
In the corner is a wood-burning fire place to resolve all heating needs. The room is big enough for entertainment, and allows for even more space, should additional chairs have to be moved inside.
At the back of the room we see large windows conveniently covered by light and translucent fabric. The blue and yellow in these light curtains suits the rest of the room's colour scheme. The floors are wooden laminate. This looks elegant and practical, providing noiseless, warm flooring that is easy to maintain and clean.
The master bedroom is subtle and minimalistic, but keeping with the light and natural colour scheme of the rest of the house. Decoration and furnishing beyond a bed and bedside drawers is lacking. This makes this room a simple and easy space in which to relax and find peace.
If the space and lack of ornamentation makes the room look cold, it is not something you need to worry about. The house's temperature is expertly and sustainably controlled. The structure makes use of a biomass boiler. This means that sustainable sources of energy production are employed to provide in the home's heating and cooling needs.
Here we can see the home's back yard. The space is large and allows much room for recreation and play. It seems like the ideal family home. There is also a pool to be used and enjoyed by family members. We can see part of a covered patio for outdoor entertainment. This really looks like the perfect modest back yard for a family home!
Here we can also see the base of the home. The house is built on a slate stone base. This allows for effective insulation and a stylish construction touch. On the roof there are solar panels to contribute to the home's sustainability ethos. It is a friend to the environment through and through, and certainly also a friend to your wallet!