Top 5 of the week: prefabricated homes, container houses, braais and bedrooms

We close the week out with yet another wonderful mixed bag this week, which we love to see. There's no one particular topic that always piques your interest, but there are a few that rear their heads more often than not. For example, container homes and small, affordable prefab houses usually garner a reasonable amount of attention and bedrooms are always a popular topic. They're where we sleep, so of course we love them. Other topics that topped out charts this week included braais and home improvement ideas—South Africans are practical and love a good grill, after all.

Whether you're about to enjoy these articles for the first time or have already checked them out once or twice, we're sure they'll inspire you to make some changes around your home and craft spaces you love spending time in.

Without further ado…