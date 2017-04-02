Top 5 of the week: prefabricated homes, container houses, braais and bedrooms

We close the week out with yet another wonderful mixed bag this week, which we love to see. There's no one particular topic that always piques your interest, but there are a few that rear their heads more often than not. For example, container homes and small, affordable prefab houses usually garner a reasonable amount of attention and bedrooms are always a popular topic. They're where we sleep, so of course we love them. Other topics that topped out charts this week included braais and home improvement ideas—South Africans are practical and love a good grill, after all.
Whether you're about to enjoy these articles for the first time or have already checked them out once or twice, we're sure they'll inspire you to make some changes around your home and craft spaces you love spending time in.
Without further ado…
We all love a good price on a good home, and that's a big part of the reason why this house pulled in so much attention this week. All right, so you are probably shaking your head and telling yourself that there is no way today’s homify 360° discovery could come in under R400,000 – but it did. Of course the price does not cover the plot of land, but only the physical residential structure. But regardless, this charming abode is still a steal!
Designed by Turkish home-builder company Tuna Prefabrik, the idea behind this structure was to offer maximum space and functionality for minimal cost, which was achieved by clever techniques and creative thinking.
Take a look at the full article here: A prefabricated house for less than R400,000.
There's only one thing we love more than local, South African homes—local, South African homes that happen to also be container houses. South Africans are known for their innovation and daring, which is why it's no surprise that the country is home to some of the most stunning architecture on the planet. However, have you ever seen anything like THIS before?
The Square Elephant is a luxury home with a difference—it's made almost entirely of shipping containers! The architects and designers at Berman Kalil went above and beyond with this concept, and have turned what was once an item of pure functionality into a fully functioning home. Hidden away in the mountains outside Hermanus, it's off the grid but still has all of the fixtures and mod cons that a modern family needs.
Read the full article here: The Cape Town container home.
Here at homify, we are always looking at ways to improve our own homes, whether that is by means of structural improvements or by changing up the interior design scheme of the house. This is why we like to bring you ideas and pictures of inspiration to do just that for your own home as well. There are wonderful professionals out there, but plenty you can do for yourself too.
Read the full article here: 13 beautiful ideas for your bedroom.
Barbecues, grilling, woodworking, landscaping, DIY—we love all of these things. But if there is just one thing South Africans are well-known for, it is how to throw together a decent braai. But seeing as this is homify and a stylish space is what we strive for, we thought it appropriate to recommend 10 spots that can help you with your next back-yard braai session.
Read the full article here: 10 perfect ideas for that South African braai
We all want our homes to look gorgeous and function well, but there are varying levels of commitment, don't you think? While some people have a no-holds barred, no expense spared approach, others like to do small, inexpensive things that will have a big impact and not requite a massive amount of effort.
In the interest of full disclosure, we are the second, so looked at what interior designers do to make homes that bit more special and unique, then came up with some quick, easy and cheap home improvements for you to try. We're not assuming you're the same as us, but who doesn't like a bargain every now and then? Not to mention amazing results that take no effort!
Read the full article here: Cheap and easy home improvement ideas.