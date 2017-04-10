A great new look for a Cape Town home

What do you do when you have five outdated cottages that are in desperate need of some new style and modern comfort? Well, today’s homify 360° scenario tackled that problem by calling up the experts over at Covet Design, an interior design company in Cape Town.
Located on Nooidgedacht farm, these five cottages required some upkeep (okay, make that a lot of upkeep) to turn them into guest cottages – and we have the ‘before and after’ results right here!
That is not a desired look for any room, especially not one where you need to cleanse yourself!
Fortunately, the professionals in charge did away with the cracked tile flooring, hideous wall smudges and, well, basically everything else to treat the new guest cottage’s bathroom to a modern new look.
Thus, today the bathroom sports some trendy oversized floor tiles in a creamy earth colour, a dark-wooden vanity cabinet with a marble top and sleek new sink, and a new tub with glass panes for some extra cutting-edge style.
Regarding the other elements in the bathroom (like the toilet, window and textiles), these also didn’t make it out of the makeover project unscathed – thank goodness for that.
Have a look at how the old image contrasts with the new one. Doesn’t the new bathroom space just seem so fresh and welcoming?
Seems like those tiny white wall tiles were a thing at some point, for they turned up in the bathroom’s ‘before’ stages too. Regardless, we are quite happy to see them gone in the ‘after’ phase of the kitchen, which now enjoys the same open and clean look as the bathroom.
Is there any better way to offset a rich, warm-hued wooden cabinet than with some creamy coloured walls and floor tiles? This makeover would suggest not.
To make the most of the cottages’ limited legroom, an open-floor layout was opted for inside. However, seeing as certain rooms need their privacy, it was wisely decided to divide the bedroom from the living room by trendy tri-fold doors that zig-zag open and close at a moment’s notice.
Don’t overlook the modern new focal wall in the background, which goes a long way to highlight both the mounted TV and the fireplace below it.
We close off our tour with a quick look at the bedroom, which enjoys a rather minimalist-like appearance. Rich-toned wood was used for the bed frame and headboard, which balances out beautifully with the doorframe that leads to the living area.
Notice that the brick pattern from the old space’s walls has now been smoothed over, going a long way to welcome this new guest cottage into a modern (and much more stylish) era.
