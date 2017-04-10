A great new look for a Cape Town home

What do you do when you have five outdated cottages that are in desperate need of some new style and modern comfort? Well, today’s homify 360° scenario tackled that problem by calling up the experts over at Covet Design, an interior design company in Cape Town.

Located on Nooidgedacht farm, these five cottages required some upkeep (okay, make that a lot of upkeep) to turn them into guest cottages – and we have the ‘before and after’ results right here!