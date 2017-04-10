The perfect garden according to your star sign

We understand the need to have a perfect home: a living room that immediately makes guests feel welcome, a kitchen that enhances people’s culinary senses, and a yard that makes people want to spend more time outdoors.
However, all interior-design tips and tricks aside, how do you know what your perfect garden is supposed to look like? If you feel like you’ve hit a brick wall, how about relying on your astrology sign to help you come up with the perfect yard and garden?
Although some people don’t tend to put a lot of stock into what their star signs say about themselves, nobody can deny that it does tend to make for some pretty interesting reading.
So, if that’s the route you choose to take, scroll down to see what fresh touches await your garden…
Born under the sign of The Ram, your typical Aries has a real enthusiasm for life, which is characterised by their desire to create new and wonderful spaces.
So, let’s go with a cheerful and colourful design for the Aries’ garden by planting big bold flowers in an Italian Renaissance-style yard.
The word ‘spontaneous’ does not exist in a Taurus’ vocabulary, for they always weigh all their options before committing to something – and this includes their gardens.
So, we pick out a green space consisting of indigenous flowerbeds that radiate tranquillity. And let’s go with feminine hues for those roses to create a sense of calming harmony.
Born under the sign of The Twins? Then you must be very communicative and choose close friends rather quickly due to your socialising nature.
In addition to flowers, the average Gemini will also value a trendy design in their garden, for they want their outdoor spaces to be special to their friends and families. Thus, go with colourful contrasts and a beautiful terrace/relaxation spot.
Cancers tend to be very calm and understanding, as well as quite compassionate. The more sensitive types like to withdraw from the world every now and again, just like a crab retreating into its space.
The average Cancer will prefer white roses, jasmine and other plants that radiate romance and serenity, and will also carefully pick out the right soil for the right plants.
The Lion is considered to rule the jungle, which means your average Leo loves being the centre of attention – and what could garner more praise than a perfectly manicured garden?
The right plants for a Leo’s garden include brightly coloured flowers and plants, like yellow lilies or sunflowers. Just be sure to include a cosy spot or two for the friends and family who will be praising you!
Seeing as people born under the sign of The Virgin tend to be excellently organised and hardworking, it’s no surprise that their gardens reflect these traits down to the last detail.
Thus, expect a very impressive design with meticulous detail that can see wild flowers and classic roses mixed perfectly together. But also know that those garden paths and stepping stones will be laid out 100% accurately.
Libras are quite romantic and refined, which means they shine not only in their day-to-day lives, but also in their interior styles. As they place great importance on order and balance, it can take some time for them to develop the perfect home garden.
The average Libra’s garden will be intimate as well as practical, include comfortable seating for both formal and romantic occasions, and boast flowers in many colours.
As passionate people, Scorpios are very proud of their possessions, which means they place a lot of importance on their spaces, including gardens – so, no surprise then that they can go to great lengths to protect those gardens and yards from prying neighbour eyes.
Don’t be surprised to discover a lot of plants with thorns in their gardens, as well as privacy/security walls. And oh yes, Scorpios are also fond of themes, which can translate very well into their garden designs.
Being the adventurous, free-spirited thinkers that they are, Sagittarii are constantly busy with exciting things. Thus, if you see one digging around in the dirt, you can be sure the end result will be pretty amazing.
For The Archer’s garden, we recommend tulips and hydrangeas – varieties that are best suited for these imaginative souls.
And you can be sure that their gardens will be presented quite appropriately whenever you stumble into one of them.
Ambitious and determined—these are the key characteristics of a Capricorn. They tend to be a quiet bunch that need appropriate time opening up to new people or unfamiliar environments.
When it comes to their gardens, the best choices are mysterious flowers such as violets, orchids and tiger lilies. And be sure to expect a garden path or two with some decorative stones – a very typical sign of a Capricorn’s design.
No prizes for guessing that The Water Bearer will include water in his/her garden. Seeing as the Aquarius is always well informed on the latest news and styles, you can be sure that their gardens will be a few trends ahead.
Thus, go with a pond, some water lilies, and perhaps even a conservatory or garden bench where they can socialise with friends.
Pisces is another star sign that loves to dream. Being empathetic, they can become your best friend, lover and confidant quite quickly.
However, they tend to live in their own fantasy worlds away from the harshness of reality. So, to style up their imaginary spaces, we recommend tulips and white lilies that provide a magical ambience.
And don’t be surprised to notice a whimsical touch or two in their gardens, like fairy sculptures.
