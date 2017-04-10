The perfect garden according to your star sign

We understand the need to have a perfect home: a living room that immediately makes guests feel welcome, a kitchen that enhances people’s culinary senses, and a yard that makes people want to spend more time outdoors.

However, all interior-design tips and tricks aside, how do you know what your perfect garden is supposed to look like? If you feel like you’ve hit a brick wall, how about relying on your astrology sign to help you come up with the perfect yard and garden?

Although some people don’t tend to put a lot of stock into what their star signs say about themselves, nobody can deny that it does tend to make for some pretty interesting reading.

So, if that’s the route you choose to take, scroll down to see what fresh touches await your garden…