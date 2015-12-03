Planning your kitchen like a pro

At this point in the process you do not yet have to decide upon the specific brands and models of appliances which you would like to have for your kitchen, but it will help a great deal if you can decide which types of appliances you would like your kitchen to possess.

The majority of thought should be spent on the oven and fridge, as these two essential appliances will have the greatest influence on your kitchen’s design. When it comes to the oven, you might have to choose by the conventional under-bench oven, or maybe one on eye-level. Or maybe you would like to try a free-standing range. Whatever the case, it will influence your entire design, and you have to take it into consideration.

Similarly, the fridge you choose will impact upon your entire kitchen design. You might only be able to afford a medium-sized fridge now, but would like to get a large, double-door in the future. So do not limit yourself too much.