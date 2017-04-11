Your browser is out-of-date.

14 easy DIY ideas for small budgets

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
In this DIY edition of homify, we look at some fantastic decor tips and tricks that will enhance your living space without impacting on your budget. The 14 amazing ideas will instantly enhance your home in chic style, creating a stylish and chic comfort zone that is practical and perfect in each corner. Let's take a look for inspiration from pallets, wooden crates and even unused boxes that you may have around the house. 

1. Simple vases

Hang old soda cans for a vintage vase look that is eye-catching too.

2. Shelve it

Stack a few old and unused cardboard boxes to create some simple shelves. 

3. Pallet placement

Old pallets can be easily recycled as creative storage, what do you think about these fantastic drawers?

4. Toy storage

It may look like an ordinary storage box, but add wheels and it becomes a lot easier to transport anything from pot plants to toys from the TV room. This is also an excellent idea for reusing old pallets.

5. An super lamp

Make your own lamps with an old glass bottle and you'll quickly enhance that vintage atmosphere in your home.

6. New life

It's fantastic what some sandpaper, a fresh coat of paint and pretty pillow can do to an unsightly chairs, how's that for traditional?

7. Artful glass

Decorate your walls with plain glass sheets and let your creativity flow through.

8. Vibrant wall colour

Switch up your neutral colours for something more vibrant and opt for a yellow accent colour in the living room.

9. Bathroom storage

Wooden wine crates or fruit boxes can be quickly revamped to look like creative drawers or hanging storage for your bathroom walls.

10. Seating

Wooden pallets can make for wonderful storage too, just add some cushions and you'll be comfy.

11. Headboard

Decorate your bedroom with a pallet headboard and you'll introduce the shabby chic design into your home too.

12. Decorative vinyl

A vinyl motif will include your personal style and taste in the decor.

13. Ladder option

A wooden ladder can also be a versatile coat rack, towel rack and even a bookcase for a unique design.

14. Book table

We all have those books that are outdated and ugly, but if they are quite thick, they may be a stylish table instead, just organise them according to colour.

​The spectacular cliff house in Cape Town
How have you decorated using DIY ideas?

