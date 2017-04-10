Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 beautiful terraces with ideas to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Patios
Loading admin actions …

The terrace is the area that connects us to nature, sunshine and city views, however, this also needs to be a private space of calm and quiet contemplation. The 15 marvellous terraces included in this homify feature do just that, and we cannot wait to be inspired by ideas that incorporates some of the awesome tips and tricks into the modern living space. Outdoor living is all about socialising and entertaining, a topic that modern families and homeowners just cannot get enough of, so let's keep your guests amazed with that terrific terrace.

1. Modern and geometric

PX, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Consider clean lines and sober elements to decorate your terrace in modernity. This design sees various geometric shapes creating a calming space that is easy on the eye. 

2. Colour

Proyecto “Quinta Hunucmá”, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Patios
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Incorporate colourful accents for a rustic and dramatic terrace. Wooden rocking chairs complete that vintage flair too. 

3. Grandeur

Casa 56, Workshop, diseño y construcción Workshop, diseño y construcción Patios
Workshop, diseño y construcción

Workshop, diseño y construcción
Workshop, diseño y construcción
Workshop, diseño y construcción

The decoration of this terrace is no doubt grand and when coupled with the mosaic ceramic floor, the effect is just awesome.

4. Extend your roof

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Patios
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Take your living room roof a step further, creating simple outdoor dining with views of the garden and pool.

5. Hammock

Casa Hornacina, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Patios Concrete
VMArquitectura

VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura

Cosy and comfortable, that's what your terrace will be with a hammock for a lazy day.

6. Small terrace—no problem

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Patios
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Size doesn't matter when all you want is an attractive terrace for socialising with loved ones.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Spacious element

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Not restricted by space? Well, then go with colour and style and take advantage of your panoramic views.

8. Less is more

OUTDOOR LIVING LOS CABOS BY DIAZ DE LUNA, DIAZ DE LUNA SIGNATURE DIAZ DE LUNA SIGNATURE Patios
DIAZ DE LUNA SIGNATURE

DIAZ DE LUNA SIGNATURE
DIAZ DE LUNA SIGNATURE
DIAZ DE LUNA SIGNATURE

Take in the sights of the landscape beneath your pretty pergola.

9. Eclectic element

homify Industrial style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

The wooden decor is perfectly serene, but works well with the industrial style dining table.

10. Fresh and light

AVALON, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Patios
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

Catch a glimpse of the outdoors on a lovely rainy day through the glorious glass doors. 

11. Rusticity

Privada del Vergel, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Patios
Base-Arquitectura

Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura

Wooden furniture and stone flooring has that Mediterranean charm of rusticity.

12. Minimalist

Casa F-51, Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos Patios
Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos

Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos
Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos
Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos

Neutral colours of white and black as well as clean lines are great for a minimalist garden.

13. Nature loving

CASA UVIÑA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Patios Bricks White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Gorgeous greenery and your favourite blooms, there's no better way of surrounding yourself by nature.

14. City sights

Proyecto PH Las Flores, Basch Arquitectos Basch Arquitectos Patios
Basch Arquitectos

Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos

Living in a city apartment? Well, then how about some simple decor that doesn't detract from the city sights?

15. Integrated

Casa Horizonte 9, Mayúscula Arquitectos Mayúscula Arquitectos Patios
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos

The final terrace we visit includes neutral colours, textured materials and elegant charm with lovely views of the landscape. Have a look at these Ideas to make your patio more modern

20 practical ideas for small houses
How have your decorated your terrace?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks