20 practical ideas for small houses

When renting a home, the most common problems that tenants face is too little storage for all their items and objects. But, just because your new place is smaller, doesn't mean all is lost for decor solutions. The 20 practical tips and tricks included in this homify feature will help you solve the problem or keeping your home organised. Now, let's see which ideas are perfect for your living space!
Large drawers that fit beneath the bed are another easy way to store those jackets, boots and scarves that only come out once a year.
A young couple with no kids could also make use of this storage solution in their one bedroom or studio apartment.
It's an excellent solution for houses or apartments, creating a clutter-free appearance.
A modern kitchen in a striking and colourful design, includes functional and practical an organised space.
The rear area of the kitchen serves as a stylish home office. Truly sensational design.
White creates a wider looking space and when paired with natural lighting, the effect is excellent.
Small corners of furniture can be ideal storage too. How's this mini bar?
The area below a working space is ideal for pull out storage too.
Store your everyday utensils at hand for tidier kitchen drawers.
Create shelves under your stairs and keep all your books neat and tidy.
A bespoke stairs leads the way to the attic, while adding an artistic element too.
Here's another set of stairs that merges practicality with artistic flair.
Maximise storage under your stairs with this fantastic closet.
Create a spacious social area by integrating the dining table into the kitchen.
Vibrant colour accents combined with all-white kitchen decor is perfect for enhancing the illusion of space.
Use the walls and include some shelving for a tidier floor.
Choose custom modern furniture that will fit perfectly into your space.
Integrate your laundry appliances into your bathroom and include shelves for detergents and linen.
Place your TV in the area beneath your stairs and you'll never have wasted space again.
High ceilings could mean many levels of shelves. Have a look at these 24 home decor ideas you can copy for free