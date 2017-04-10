Your browser is out-of-date.

20 practical ideas for small houses

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Nilgun & Turgut Alibabaoglu, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
When renting a home, the most common problems that tenants face is too little storage for all their items and objects. But, just because your new place is smaller, doesn't mean all is lost for decor solutions. The 20 practical tips and tricks included in this homify feature will help you solve the problem or keeping your home organised. Now, let's see which ideas are perfect for your living space!

1. Under the bed

Recámara Mayo., Idea Interior Idea Interior BedroomAccessories & decoration Chipboard Black
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

Moveable drawers and boxes are the best place to store those winter linens and extra pillows, without impacting on any other corner of your bedroom bedroom.

2. Large drawers

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
Massive Naturmöbel

Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel

Large drawers that fit beneath the bed are another easy way to store those jackets, boots and scarves that only come out once a year.

3. Just a couple

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

A young couple with no kids could also make use of this storage solution in their one bedroom or studio apartment.

4. Surprise storage

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your living room can include a multitude of hidden storage.

Sofa

homify Living roomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

Drawers have been included under the sofa, simply remove the cushions!

Storage space

homify Living roomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's an excellent solution for houses or apartments, creating a clutter-free appearance. 

5. Multifunctional

homify Modern kitchen Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

A modern kitchen in a striking and colourful design, includes functional and practical an organised space.

Practicality

homify Modern kitchen Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

It may not have much space, but there is room for everything.

Home office

homify Modern kitchen Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

The rear area of the kitchen serves as a stylish home office. Truly sensational design.

6. Take advantage

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern living room
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

White creates a wider looking space and when paired with natural lighting, the effect is excellent.

Organised

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern living room
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Small corners of furniture can be ideal storage too. How's this mini bar?

7. Pleasant

#VLD - ristrutturazione villino, M16 architetti M16 architetti Modern kitchen
M16 architetti

M16 architetti
M16 architetti
M16 architetti

The area below a working space is ideal for pull out storage too. 

8. Think specifics

Olea , Bodrum Femaş Mobilya Bodrum Femaş Mobilya KitchenKitchen utensils
Bodrum Femaş Mobilya

Bodrum Femaş Mobilya
Bodrum Femaş Mobilya
Bodrum Femaş Mobilya

Store your everyday utensils at hand for tidier kitchen drawers.

9. Contrasts

homify Modern dining room Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

Define the areas in your home with different colours.

10. Ladder it

ESCALIER +++, Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Thibaut Defrance—Cabestan

Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan
Thibaut Defrance—Cabestan
Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan

Create shelves under your stairs and keep all your books neat and tidy.

11. Artistic

Raumspartreppe Freiburg, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
lifestyle-treppen.de

lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de

A bespoke stairs leads the way to the attic, while adding an artistic element too.

12. Original

Escalera plegable ADJ, RINTAL RINTAL Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Metal Black
RINTAL

RINTAL
RINTAL
RINTAL

Here's another set of stairs that merges practicality with artistic flair.

13. Closet case

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Maximise storage under your stairs with this fantastic closet.

14. Dining delight

Nilgun & Turgut Alibabaoglu, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

Create a spacious social area by integrating the dining table into the kitchen.

15. Some colour

MODERN MUTFAK TASARIMLARI , Ysk Dekorasyon Ysk Dekorasyon KitchenCabinets & shelves
Ysk Dekorasyon

Ysk Dekorasyon
Ysk Dekorasyon
Ysk Dekorasyon

Vibrant colour accents combined with all-white kitchen decor is perfect for enhancing the illusion of space.

16. Shelving

Space saver Studio D. Interiors HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Studio D. Interiors

Space saver

Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors

Use the walls and include some shelving for a tidier floor.

​ 17. Custom furniture

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Choose custom modern furniture that will fit perfectly into your space.

​18. Bathroom/laundry

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA W WARSZAWIE / 3, PASS architekci PASS architekci Industrial style bathroom
PASS architekci

PASS architekci
PASS architekci
PASS architekci

Integrate your laundry appliances into your bathroom and include shelves for detergents and linen.

19. TV area

SQUARE, リノクラフト株式会社 リノクラフト株式会社 Living roomStorage Wood White
リノクラフト株式会社

リノクラフト株式会社
リノクラフト株式会社
リノクラフト株式会社

Place your TV in the area beneath your stairs and you'll never have wasted space again.

20. A special corner

森を臨むコートハウス, 長浜信幸建築設計事務所 長浜信幸建築設計事務所 Living room
長浜信幸建築設計事務所

長浜信幸建築設計事務所
長浜信幸建築設計事務所
長浜信幸建築設計事務所

High ceilings could mean many levels of shelves. Have a look at these 24 home decor ideas you can copy for free

12 pictures of bedrooms for your inspiration
Which simple storage ideas have your incorporated?

