Home design after divorce

Going through a divorce can be an incredibly traumatic experience, especially if you have children. Hearts are broken, furniture needs to be divided and everything you've known for the last few years is about to change.
Having a happy home that is packed with all of your favourite things, is comfortable and warm and keeps you upbeat and cheerful is one of the best things you can do for yourself after a divorce. Turning over a new leaf by decorating can help you to turn over a new leaf emotionally. You can also throw yourself into the project, distracting yourself from any sadness or disappointment.
Your post-divorce home should make you feel safe and allow you the space to be yourself as you begin a new chapter in your life.
Read these tips on how to make the most when it comes to home design post-divorce.
For a little while after a divorce, you're going to feel like it's not real. You'll wait to hear your partner's key in the lock or wake up wondering where they are. Give yourself time to process the change and then start embracing your new, single status.
The bedroom is the first place to start, creating a new space that is fit for a single person who is excited about life. Burn the sheets, introduce a new colour-scheme and even change beds if it's going to make you feel better. Place your bed in a position where gorgeous views are visible, to inspire you to get up every morning. Fill your nightstand with motivational and interesting books. Buy a big bathtub, where you can soak for hours without interruption.
You can dwell on all of the things that you don't have or you can start embracing the things that you do have, such as limitless access to the television shows that you like to watch, time to finally start training for that marathon and the option to buy that pet your partner was always allergic to.
This is the time to choose: get busy living or get busy crying?
If your partner has left the roost, the house is going to feel really, really strange. Empty wardrobes, spaces on the sofa and a funny stain on the floor are all likely to remind you of your marriage and unfortunately, its failure.
So now is the time to buy a ton of shoes to full the wardrobe, get rid of the old sofa and carpet the floors. All in your own style and taste.
Re-decorate the house from top to bottom, without having to consult a soul. Enjoy a certain artist? Cover the walls. Love the colour pink? Go crazy with it.
This awesome, bright and eclectic living room, designed by Honeybee Interiors, is the perfect example of a room that's going to make you smile the moment you walk through the door.
This is the time to throw out that rug you hated, get rid of that armchair that looked like a sack and give away that abstract piece of art that you always thought looked like a child's painting.
If you have to leave your home, you might as well as find something that is absolutely perfectly suited to you and your new life. Think Eat, Pray, Love if you must.
You may have a family again one day, but for now opt for a house that's smaller and slightly more compact. The last thing you want is a house that makes you feel lonely and lost when you're alone. Look at loft apartments or smaller houses. Choose a place that is close to the places that you love—where you can run in the park, swim in the ocean or meet some friends after work for a drink.
If you have children, factor their needs in such as the location of their schools. You want the transition to be as easy as possible for them too.
Living alone or without a partner also means that you'll have to consider safety. Opt for a home in a safe neighbourhood where you can sleep peacefully at night. Install an alarm system if need be.
This is the start of an adventure with yourself so be gentle and patient with yourself and enjoy picking out the right home just for you.
This is a time in your life when you want to be reminded of all of the good and happy times, without focusing on any of the disappointment or sadness surrounding your divorce.
The first place to start is photographs of your family, friends and loved ones. Place them all over your home, reminding you of fun celebrations, adventurous holidays and joyous occasions. You can even create a beautiful and bright photo wall or collage so that happy and familiar faces beam at you every single day. Check out this awesome range of pictures and frames.
You can also bring out memorabilia from your past that you may have had to pack away during your marriage such as running medals, signed footballs, sports trophies or even posters from your favourite films. Bring them out and place them all over your house so that all of your accomplishments and favourite experiences are on proud display.
Starting fresh is a way to reinvent yourself, exploring who you are as a single, individual without the influence of a partner. Your home is the perfect platform to showcase who you are and what you stand for, especially the news parts of yourself.
If sport, music or cooking is your thing, start bringing these elements into the home. Surround yourself with your favourite instruments, your best sport's kit or the top range of cooking gear.
Your home should be an expression of yourself so don't worry about going over the top, put us many elements as you like in your home, as long as they make you happy. You also don't have to worry about space, if you've chosen a home that's a bit smaller than the last. With the right elements, the right style and the right touches, you can create an awesome, little comfortable home.
Take some pointers from: The Small Yet Stylish House.
Your home should have a space for the kids so that they always feel homely, comfortable and relaxed when they're with you.
This is a chance to really have some fun in your new home. Deck your kids' bedrooms out with all of the latest technology, the brightest colours and the best toys. You'll want to utilise every little bit of time with your little ones so create a space for laughter, activities and happiness.
Choose colours that complement each other but are also warm and inviting. This is a big change for your kids too so they need to feel as safe and comfortable as possible in your home. Read them stories, talk them through the changes that are happening and play all sorts of games with them. This is an opportunity to really reflect on the time that you have with them.
Your post-divorce home should be one filled with love, laughter and light. This is a time for creating new memories and new adventures. Good luck and enjoy!