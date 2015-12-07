Home design after divorce

Going through a divorce can be an incredibly traumatic experience, especially if you have children. Hearts are broken, furniture needs to be divided and everything you've known for the last few years is about to change.

Having a happy home that is packed with all of your favourite things, is comfortable and warm and keeps you upbeat and cheerful is one of the best things you can do for yourself after a divorce. Turning over a new leaf by decorating can help you to turn over a new leaf emotionally. You can also throw yourself into the project, distracting yourself from any sadness or disappointment.

Your post-divorce home should make you feel safe and allow you the space to be yourself as you begin a new chapter in your life.

Read these tips on how to make the most when it comes to home design post-divorce.