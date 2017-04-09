12 pictures of bedrooms for your inspiration

The bedroom is one of the most important rooms of the home. It's where you rest, relax, and prepare for each day in the morning. It's where you go to rejuvenate yourself, and where you turn yourself into the best version of who you want to be that day. However, design-wise, the bedroom is often overlooked.
Your bedroom should be a reflection of your values, your style, and your personality. It should inspire you in the morning, and chill you out at night. If your bedroom is falling short of those ideals, perhaps it's time for a redesign. Check out these 12 stunning designs by our fabulous interior design professionals, and recreate your boudoir today!
Recreate this look by stripping back the wallpaper to reveal the brickwork underneath, and install criss-crossing wooden beams on the ceiling for that rough and ready farmhouse vibe.
homify hint: just don't forget the black-out blinds!
If you want to go the whole hog and recreate this room to a T, you're going to have to commit and build a sunken bed in the floor! This might sound crazy, but this hidden trapdoor bed is super comfy and saves a lot of space in this small home.
… just don't let the patterns get out of control, and stick to a cohesive colour palette!
Sleep tight…
