11 beautiful and affordable braai areas

I braai, therefore I am should be the slogan of every South African ever. We spend so much time in front of our grills, so why not invest a little money into making them look incredible?

When we say a little, we really do mean that, by the way. Creating a truly outstanding braai zone doesn't have to break the bank. Check out these stunning and affordable braai area ideas that a professional could whip up in a jiffy. We guarantee that your garden will be looking glorious in no time at all—and on a budget, too!