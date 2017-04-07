Your browser is out-of-date.

11 beautiful and affordable braai areas

Betti Hunter—homify
casa Limonero, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Patios
I braai, therefore I am should be the slogan of every South African ever. We spend so much time in front of our grills, so why not invest a little money into making them look incredible?

When we say a little, we really do mean that, by the way. Creating a truly outstanding braai zone doesn't have to break the bank. Check out these stunning and affordable braai area ideas that a professional could whip up in a jiffy. We guarantee that your garden will be looking glorious in no time at all—and on a budget, too!

1. Neat and sweet

Searles Road
Aralia

Searles Road

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

This little wooden number has everything the modern braai needs. It has a compact grill section, a cutting board, storage space, and even a sink. Genius!

2. Perspex power

casa Limonero
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

OK, so this particular design is a little bit out there, but a perspex roof is one of the best ways to cover your grill area because it's durable, cheap, and easy to clean. Keep it small and budget friendly if you only want to cover the braai itself, or go all out and extend the canopy to cover your garden furniture, too.

3. Cool chrome

PATIO I SA
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

Shine up your garden by adding a full chrome barbecue to your terrace. This model has a huge grill, a wide range of settings, and enough storage space to hold a year's worth of meat!

4. Calm and collected

ATICO EN BLANES
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

Braais don't have to be all about meat and testosterone. Turn down the heat a little and use a wicked canopy, pastel chairs and minimal furnishings to create a zen outdoor dining space.

5. Cover up

Casa Manantiales
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Make sure your guests don't get sunstroke before the meat has even hit the grill—cover up that dining space with thick wooden slats that still allow a little light in. Over time, you could even thread trailing plants through the gaps to create a fairytale garden vibe.

6. A roaring fire

Buitenhaarden
De Vuurtafel

De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

Things are hotting up! Grill in style with this unique hot stone fire, and gather round at night when the sun sets and the temperature begins to drop. Then, bring out the marshmallows and take turns telling ghost stories.

7. Contemporary chic

Ayrshire outdoor living
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

Break the bank with this custom built wooden decking. Designed around a huge fire pit, this modern concept has enough seating for the whole familiy, and features recessed lighting in the floor and benches. The party never has to end—not even when it gets dark.

8. Amazing alcove

Foyers d'extérieurs, Braseros, Buchers
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

Use that forgotten outdoor corners of your home by transforming it into a terrace and braai area. Just add sturdy garden furniture, a strong table, and plenty of wood for grilling.

9. Lean and clean

ガーデンキッチン
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

This Japanese-style garden features a delicate braai at its heart. Pick your way across the pebbles and light up that rustic stone oven!

10. Put up a pergola

Las Mejores 4 Ideas de Barbacoas para un bello Jardin
Slabon Forja Creativa

Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa

When in doubt, a pergola is ALWAYS a good call. These versatile structures allow you to cover as little or as much of your garden as you like in a stylish way. This one looks like its make of nothing but holey trellis, but it's actually reinforced with glass on the roof so that no rain or bugs can drop down onto the braai below.

11. Where's the wood?

rehabilitación integral de masia, para turismo rural
raddi ARQUITECTES

raddi ARQUITECTES
raddi ARQUITECTES
raddi ARQUITECTES

Hardcore braai fiends take note—this one's for you! If you just can't stop grilling, you're going to need enough fuel to see you through. Behold, the super storer! This hardy braai isn't just a sublime grill—it also holds enough wood for weeks at a time. Best of all, it can be custom built to fit the dimensions of your terrace. The only limit is your garden wall…

If you liked this article, you'll love: Open plan kitchen and living room ideas.

​Wanderlust: 14 Views To Take Your Breath Away
Which braai area is perfect for your garden?

