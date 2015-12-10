Wonderfully Modernising a 1930s Villa

Join us as we head to Germany to discover a charming villa located right on the river Rhine (yes, that famous river that starts in the Swiss Alps and opens into the North Sea at the Netherlands). German architect Martin Lehnen takes the credit for today’s architectural highlight on homify 360°, which has seen two distinct renovations (Lehnen being responsible for the most recent one).

The original villa dates back to the 1930s, where it enjoyed a direct view of the Rhine. 71 years later, the first renovation commenced and focused on the ground- and first floors. In 2011, the loft- and entrance areas underwent a modern transformation as well, securing this villa’s spot in the modern section of the architectural realm.

This dwelling boasts a stylish finishing, with a chic back facade that makes the front side look like an entirely different house.

Ready? Here we go…