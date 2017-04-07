Your bathroom may be small, but this doesn't mean that it shouldn't pack a punch!

In fact, a small bathroom simply invites you to be slightly more innovative, a little more creative and a lot more fun.

Today at homify, we are going to look at 13 things you need in your small bathroom. Each one of these elements will assist in providing some functionality, style or convenience to your small space.

What's more is that these are affordable and practical ideas that can be implemented in no time.

Shall we take a peek?