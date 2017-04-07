Your browser is out-of-date.

13 things you need in your small bathroom

Leigh Leigh
homify
Your bathroom may be small, but this doesn't mean that it shouldn't pack a punch!

In fact, a small bathroom simply invites you to be slightly more innovative, a little more creative and a lot more fun.

Today at homify, we are going to look at 13 things you need in your small bathroom. Each one of these elements will assist in providing some functionality, style or convenience to your small space.

What's more is that these are affordable and practical ideas that can be implemented in no time. 

Shall we take a peek?

1. A large mirror

Departamento EP
Arqternativa
Arqternativa

First and foremost, your bathroom needs a large mirror.

A large mirror helps to create the feeling of space, depth and expansion. In this design, we can see how it reflects the room back on itself, making for a very effective and functional design.

We can also see how the mirror is made up of smaller, square mirrors. This makes it a cost-effective and easy element to install.

2. Connect it to nature

Beach Front House
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Let nature become a focal point in your small bathroom and you'll forget all about the size!

In this design by JSD Interiors, we can see how pot plants in the shower as well as the stone cladding make for a very impressive design. The space available is irrelevant!

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

3. A decent-sized sink

Gästebad mit Wohlfühlfaktor
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

Even if your bathroom is small, make sure your sink, tub and shower are generous in size if possible. You shouldn't compromise on functionality. 

Speak to a bathroom planner, who can hep you to make the absolute most of the space available to you.

Tip: Lighting around a mirror and sink area can enhance the details and designs of the space, making this space look bigger than it truly is.

4. Add some colour

Daisy Chain
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Bright colours and bold patterns can go very far in a small bathroom, distracting attention away from the lack of square metres. 

In this bathroom, by designers Target Tiles, we can see how the butter yellow walls and flower patterned tiles make for a very stylish and inviting space. You'd want to relax in this space all evening!

5. Funky floors

Wimbledon
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

If you're looking at adding some personality and charm to the small bathroom, opt for patterned tiles for the floor. Tiles are durable and cost-effective and come in all sorts of shapes, colours and designs.

Pair patterned floors with neutral colours throughout the rest of the bathroom so that you don't overwhelm the small space. 

Don't you love how this bathroom features a patterned armchair too? This provides a comfortable spot for sitting if need be.

6. Adequate storage

NUOVO LIBRO DELLE IDEE
Edmo S.r.l.
Edmo S.r.l.

One thing your small bathroom certainly can't do without is storage space in your bathroom. 

Opt for as many drawers, cabinets and shelves as possible. If you can, fit a cabinet underneath the sink or behind the mirror as well. This way you can store all make-up and personal products neatly out of sight.

7. A towel rack

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill
homify
homify

You don't want your wet towels taking up space. Install a neat towel rack against the wall where you keep them hung up neatly. They'll also dry much more quickly!

8. An open cabinet

Family Home
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

If you like a little bit of country charm, why not invest in a cabinet like this one? It brings a unique touch to the bathroom and provides plenty of storage space.

You can also keep your items such as towels readily accessible.

9. A shower curtain

Vasche in ghisa
Gentry Home
Gentry Home

If you don't want to take up too much space with shower doors that open up out into the bathroom, go for a shower curtain instead. This is a great space-saving trick and can look quite stylish too!

There are all sorts of shower curtains available, depending on your tastes. 

10. Glass cabinets

LEBENSRAUM ERWEITERT
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

If you want adequate storage, but you also want to be able to find everything that you are looking for, opt for clear or frosted glass cabinets. 

This also makes the storage seem less chunky, creating the feeling of space throughout the bathroom.

11. Effective lighting

St John's Wood
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Lighting can help create a sense of space by illuminating different details and designs throughout the bathroom. Use it to illuminate the storage space and the mirror as well as decor items and accessories. 

Have a look at these 7 bathroom lighting ideas to brighten your home!

12. Niches in the wall

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify
homify

Niches in the wall allow you to make the most of storage space, without impacting the space available in the room.

They can also hold all sorts of beautiful accessories and decor items for a refreshing touch!

13. Vanity bags

Home Accessories
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Use little bags like these to store make-up, tablets and other items in their own specific place. This way you'll be able to find exactly what you are looking for in a moment's notice and your bathroom will look neat, pretty and stylish.

Travelling soon? Simply pick up your vanity bag and go!

Also have a look at these secrets of a stylish modern bathroom.

Which items do you need for your bathroom?

