Expensive gym memberships, guilt over missing that yoga class and comparing yourself to a size zero body builder are all in the past.

It's time to forget the gym and get fit at home!

Not only is this far more convenient—you literally have to roll out of bed to begin your workout—but you'll be far more motivated by all the cool equipment you've collected and the comfort of working out in your own home.

Beach season is upon us and you want to look your best. Think rock hard abs, a firm bum and arms that don't jiggle when you wave. You want to jump in the ocean, swim with your kids, dig into the turkey and have a bit of Christmas pudding without worrying about how you look doing it.

Working out at home also means that you can keep it up during the festive season. A few sit ups and some bench curls before breakfast and you're good to go.

Get fit at home and feel confident this summer.