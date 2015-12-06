Expensive gym memberships, guilt over missing that yoga class and comparing yourself to a size zero body builder are all in the past.
It's time to forget the gym and get fit at home!
Not only is this far more convenient—you literally have to roll out of bed to begin your workout—but you'll be far more motivated by all the cool equipment you've collected and the comfort of working out in your own home.
Beach season is upon us and you want to look your best. Think rock hard abs, a firm bum and arms that don't jiggle when you wave. You want to jump in the ocean, swim with your kids, dig into the turkey and have a bit of Christmas pudding without worrying about how you look doing it.
Working out at home also means that you can keep it up during the festive season. A few sit ups and some bench curls before breakfast and you're good to go.
Get fit at home and feel confident this summer.
Serious about staying fit? Use one of the spare rooms in your house to create a home gym.
It can be pricey to buy all of the equipment needed for a home gym, but start small and begin a fantastic collection of weights, mats, balls and even bigger equipment such as treadmills and cycling machines.
The most important thing is to create a home gym in a room that is well ventilated as well as a space where you are going to feel inspired and motivated. Put motivational quotes on the wall and hang up large mirrors so that you can see yourself when you're working out—you'll be impressed by how strong and flexible you look!
Safety is incredibly important so make sure that the equipment that you buy is secure or that you have a gym buddy to help you put those heavy weights back down when you're finished, even if it's your partner or one of your children.
Home gyms are the modern way to workout. Enjoy the space, pump up the music and have some fun.
The first way you can get fit without even trying is to use the stairs and use them as often as possible.
If you need something from upstairs, jog up and down the stairs and add in an extra set or two if you have the time. This will elevate your heart rate moderately, not only adding to your cardiovascular health but keeping your body fit and strong. If you run up and down them a little quicker, you'll increase your heart rate intensity, boosting your metabolism. This will help you to torch the calories, leading you to to drop those few extra kilograms.
Stairs are good for the leg muscles, shaping your bum, thighs and calves. Cellulite, be gone!
Staying fit is also about what you eat though, so make sure to eat a
rainbow diet, filled with all sorts of vegetables and fruits and cut out any fast foods or sugar-laden meals. Your stair workout will reshape your body if you make sure you're eating a well-balanced diet in conjunction with exercise.
The bedroom is a place for sleeping, reading and relaxing but it's also the perfect space for working out—who knew? There are tons of DIY fitness tools right at your fingertips, in the comfort of your own bedroom.
Firstly, the floor space can be used for just about any type of exercise. Google some aerobics classes, a yoga session, a weights class, a Pilates hour or even a stomach workout, place a mat down on the floor and get to work. Open the windows to let a lot of fresh air into the room so you don't sweat the place out and enjoy doing the moves without worrying about anyone else laughing at you.
You can also use the edge of your bed for dips, leg stretches and leg lifts. When doing squats, use your bed as an indicator of how low you are going. If your bum touches the bed, you're squatting perfectly.
Fancy yourself a bit of a ballerina but never had the confidence to try?
Home is where your dreams can finally come true, giving you the privacy and the time to perfect your technique, fall on your face and enjoy that secret passion for dancing.
A dance studio is incredibly easy to construct and can even be built in your garage. All you need is some good, even flooring that you aren't going to slip on, mirrors around the studio and if possible, a dancing bar that runs along one of the walls, as seen in this studio by Japanese architects, Mukoyama Architects.
You can use online videos to get started but you may also want to invest in a dancing teacher, who can teach you the basics right in the comfort of your own, private studio. In South Africa there are lots of dancing teachers out there, so choose one that you feel comfortable with.
Dancing is an incredible, full-body workout, keeping you supple and strong.
If you have a more outdoor and adventurous streak, climbing is the perfect way to get fit this summer.
Climbing walls are also easy to have built or installed in your home, where you can use the wall of the side of your house, your garden perimetre wall or you can even have an isolated climbing wall installed in your garden.
Climbing is good for your whole body, but especially your core and your upper body. It's also an adrenaline rush so you'll never get bored of this type of workout. The other advantage is that this is an adventure for the whole family and everyone can get involved.
Safety is also an important feature when it comes to climbing walls as you don't want someone, including yourself, dropping from the top. Ensure to invest in good, high quality harnesses, ropes and rock climbing shoes.
The most refreshing and fun way to burn calories and stay in shape is to be outside, in the fresh air and having fun. What better way to do this than by playing with your kids in the garden?
This jungle gym set, by Juegos del Bosque, is the perfect example of how you can work out without even trying. Chase your kids up and down the ladder, swing from the monkey bars and pull yourself up by the ropes. You'll be the most stiff you've ever been the next day.
Having the kids around in December is also the perfect opportunity to get fit. Take them cycling along the beach front or in the local park, play tennis with them, throw the soccer ball around or play catches in the garden.
You can also organise a mini-boot camp for your family and friends in your garden by putting together a workout programme. If you're all training together, you'll be motivated to get up, get outside and start your push-ups.
Getting cool while getting fit is the ultimate win in summer, so why not get swimming?
Invest in a good pair of goggles and a swimming cap and you're ready to go. Get yourself a programme so that you can start out slowly and then build up your fitness. Begin with 10 laps of breaststroke, 10 laps of freestyle and 5 laps of backstroke. As you get fitter, you can start doing more laps and if you're really eager, add some butterfly stroke in for good measure.
Swimming is a full body workout and doesn't put too much strain on your joints. It also leaves you feeling relaxed and refreshed, without breaking a sweat.
Use the swimming pool in your garden and you'll never worry about stripping into your costume in public again.
Getting fit at home is the ultimate way to enjoy your workouts and see the best results. What are you waiting for?
Enjoy using your home in fun and different ways? Read these tips advising how you can be: Making The Most Of Your Basement.