13 clever and cute roof terraces for your inspiration

The terrace is a great way to enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and natural element of your surroundings, but just because you live on the top floor of a city apartment, doesn't mean you should forget about decorating your outdoor area in chic style. In this homify feature, we look at 13 amazing modern rooftop terraces that are the epitome of tranquility and relaxation. Interested in creating this comfort zone in your own home? Well, then continue reading!