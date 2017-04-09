Your browser is out-of-date.

13 clever and cute roof terraces for your inspiration

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Patios Wood Green
The terrace is a great way to enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and natural element of your surroundings, but just because you live on the top floor of a city apartment, doesn't mean you should forget about decorating your outdoor area in chic style. In this homify feature, we look at 13 amazing modern rooftop terraces that are the epitome of tranquility and relaxation. Interested in creating this comfort zone in your own home? Well, then continue reading!

1. Cute and quaint

CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design
Covet Design

CLARENCE STREET

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

A small balcony or rooftop doesn't need to be bland and boring! This is a serene space for city slickers.

2. Everything included

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis

A terrific terrace with a spacious layout and simple outdoor dining area could be the entertainment area you've always wanted for those balmy summer evenings.

3. From the Mediterranean

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wholesome neutral colours, natural textures and a brilliant view, well there's nothing easier on the eye than a Mediterranean inspired design.

4. Wooden deck

Casa L , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

A wonderful wooden deck is perfect for a modern rooftop.

5. Glimpse of the city

Interiorismo para residencia en Altozano Morelia, Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo

Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo

Enjoy the comfort of wicker furniture while you admire the city below.

6. Full on dining

Proyecto Terraza Departamento Oriana, Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

A large dining table outside is a must-have for a busy household.

7. Ocean sights

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Catch up on your tan while you look out for marine life on your balcony. There's nothing more calming on the mind, body and soul.

8. At dusk

homify Patios Wood Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

If space isn't a problem, then opt for an artificial lawn, covered dining area and brilliant lighting to enhance a romantic ambiance.

9. Neutral and light

CASA LL, Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

Soak up the sun on your rooftop with this light colour scheme, perfect for a striking space.

10. Nature in its element

Vale Pisao, ACTUAL SOLUCÕES
ACTUAL SOLUCÕES

ACTUAL SOLUCÕES
ACTUAL SOLUCÕES
ACTUAL SOLUCÕES

A breathtaking sight of glorious rolling hills below is a fantastic way to end the day.

11. Shaded

Terrace designed and built with a platform and planted areas made of synthetic wood. Daifuku Designs
Daifuku Designs

Terrace designed and built with a platform and planted areas made of synthetic wood.

Daifuku Designs
Daifuku Designs
Daifuku Designs

If the sunshine is too much for you, then consider some shade and take in a breath of fresh air.

12. Ultra-modern

Stunning views Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

Stunning views

Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

This terrace is a fantastic use of space for everything, from outdoor dining to just lounging around on the weekend.

13. Island style

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza

Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza

There's no better way to imagine you're in a far off land, then creating an oriental inspired zone, complete with a hammock. How about these 12 creative and affordable ideas for your patio or garden?

The South African house with a cosy but modern feeling
Which rooftop terrace idea do you like most?

