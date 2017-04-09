The clever and compact R600,000 modular home

They say first impressions are important – however, they are not everything. And today’s homify 360° example proves just that.

This modern dwelling in the suburbs has been built with stylish elements and a modern finish, and all that is clear from the outside. However, once we cross the threshold into the interiors, it’s a whole different ball game!

The architects at Home Koncept have created a 138 m² home with a natural stone and plaster façade, which gives it a rather well-defined look. The elegance of the home is undeniable, and the linear contours create a wholesome picture of high design values.

Scroll on to find out more!