The clever and compact R600,000 modular home

They say first impressions are important – however, they are not everything. And today’s homify 360° example proves just that.
This modern dwelling in the suburbs has been built with stylish elements and a modern finish, and all that is clear from the outside. However, once we cross the threshold into the interiors, it’s a whole different ball game!
The architects at Home Koncept have created a 138 m² home with a natural stone and plaster façade, which gives it a rather well-defined look. The elegance of the home is undeniable, and the linear contours create a wholesome picture of high design values.
The exterior façade enjoys a clean yet interesting look thanks to the use of natural stone contrasting with the plastered white walls.
Although modern, we can see that the house’s design points towards a slight Mediterranean style that has been evolved to fit in with a more global, open and urban vision.
To further enhance the exterior setting, the driveway flaunts a neat installation with shrubs on the sides, with lush spots of trees and other plants delightfully peppered across a clean-looking lawn.
At the rear of the house, we locate a slim wooden deck that beautifully complements the house. This timber touch has been layered with neat planks while the well-manicured lawns and shrubbery have been added meticulously to spice up the space.
Those contoured recliners with their white seats seem just perfect for lounging in the sun.
The main hall of the home is all about artistic goodness with a strong urban character. The space has been opened up with an open-plan layout, with a posh living room on the one side neatly balancing out with a dining corner (complete with Scandinavian-style table) on the other.
The simple linear lines and the panel of wooden textures rising up into the ceiling, complete with bars of lighting and jet-black panels, make for quite the style statement.
This well-equipped, state-of-the-art urban kitchen is a true delight that lies just around the corner from the living space.
Sporting a chic monochrome look, the kitchen treats its inhabitants (and us) to jet-black and chrome-hued appliances, beautifully offsetting with glossy-white counters and cabinets.
The posh look continues into the bedroom—here, a wooden platform bed, lush drapes and a grey-hued focal wall all join forces to ensure a most sophisticated look to accompany bed time.
The white/grey art piece on the wall enhances the fabrics on the bed, while layered lighting inject warm spots of illumination all across the room.
A most impressive commitment to exterior charm and interior elegance – well done, designers!
