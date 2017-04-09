The South African house with a cosy but modern feeling

When clients contacted architectural firm Edge Design Studio Architects with the request of designing a holiday/weekend home in their favourite getaway spot (Wakkerstroom, the second oldest town in the Mpumalanga province), the professionals jumped at the chance to show off their design skills.

In addition to giving the clients what they wanted, the experts also had to ensure their design was simple and compact enough so that it could be easily maintained, seeing as the owners wanted to rent out their little gem.

So, let’s check out how they faired…