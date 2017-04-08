​The Pretoria house that has it all

From expert architectural firm Studious Architects in Centurion, Pretoria, comes a modern creation that seems to have it all: landscape/bushveld views, spacious rooms, eye-catching materials adorning its façade, a firm commitment to fresh touches via the gardens/lawns, and, of course, a back yard highly bent on socialising and entertaining.

And although this house has not been constructed just yet, the 3D renderings of its design are more than enough to inform us of its layout – and style.

Let’s check out this delightful creation, nicknamed ‘The Hills’ by its creators.