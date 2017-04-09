20 pracitcal and affordable ideas for organising the kitchen

Organising your kitchen is the easiest way to keep your space, clean, neat, tidy and easy to maintain. In this homify feature, we look at 20 awesome DIY ideas to upgrade your living space in chic style by finding the perfect storage solution for everything from cutlery and crockery to general kitchen utensils. Never be overwhelmed with limited space again! The important thing is to keep your home organised with a perfect spot for everything and these fantastic tips and tricks will show you just how to keep a handle on your clutter. Now, let's get started.