20 pracitcal and affordable ideas for organising the kitchen

Organising your kitchen is the easiest way to keep your space, clean, neat, tidy and easy to maintain. In this homify feature, we look at 20 awesome DIY ideas to upgrade your living space in chic style by finding the perfect storage solution for everything from cutlery and crockery to general kitchen utensils. Never be overwhelmed with limited space again! The important thing is to keep your home organised with a perfect spot for everything and these fantastic tips and tricks will show you just how to keep a handle on your clutter. Now, let's get started.
Opt for shelving that is built into the wall to maximise space and add doors to ensure that your cupboards are a private affair.
Include hanging storage for your pots and pans just above your stove and you won't have to hunt for those items all over the place.
Remember to organise your items in order of what you use most often. It's no use having your special china at hand, when you actually just need your everyday coffee mug.
Create a small shelf above your stove for those spices you use daily.
Those old clothing cupboards from your grandma's house can now be a fantastic feature in your rustic kitchen.
If you have small children, you may want to place your fragile crockery and sharp knives out of reach.
Place some pretty bottles on your windowsill for a chic look.
Store all your essentials on the lower level of your kitchen, making it easy for you to reach down and grab what you need.
Include multiple drawer structures in your kitchen so storage is made simple.
The area below your countertop can be functional and practical, just include some shelving and lovely lighting.
Keep everything you need to wash your dishes in perfect order, from the soap dishes and sponges to drying rags.
Use the main wall in your kitchen to build some solid shelving.
Make the height of your kitchen practical too by including storage that is easy to access.
This may look like a simple cabinet, but it's an efficient means of storing smaller groceries.
How about freeing up a drawer in your kitchen by hanging your mugs?
Use decorative shelves to store memorabilia.
17. Can appliances be on surfaces?
It is difficult to find a place to store the appliances, besides saving them sometimes is not very practical; So they can stay on the work surfaces, you just need to be careful that they are clean, well oriented and with combinable shades.
Segment your storage with a wide shelf.
Hang your pots and pans from the ceiling for that kitchen with a farmstyle atmosphere.
Whether its storage above or beneath your counter, you'll need to make use of your corners efficiently. Consider these 11 pictures of beautiful little kitchens