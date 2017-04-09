Your browser is out-of-date.

20 pracitcal and affordable ideas for organising the kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Organising your kitchen is the easiest way to keep your space, clean, neat, tidy and easy to maintain. In this homify feature, we look at 20 awesome DIY ideas to upgrade your living space in chic style by finding the perfect storage solution for everything from cutlery and crockery to general kitchen utensils. Never be overwhelmed with limited space again! The important thing is to keep your home organised with a perfect spot for everything and these fantastic tips and tricks will show you just how to keep a handle on your clutter. Now, let's get started.

1. Shelves in the wall

Villetta a Valdisotto, Architetto Stefania Colturi
Architetto Stefania Colturi

Architetto Stefania Colturi
Architetto Stefania Colturi
Architetto Stefania Colturi

Opt for shelving that is built into the wall to maximise space and add doors to ensure that your cupboards are a private affair.

2. Pan storage

Tomate, Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Include hanging storage for your pots and pans just above your stove and you won't have to hunt for those items all over the place.

3. Keep items at hand

Büroküche, Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Remember to organise your items in order of what you use most often. It's no use having your special china at hand, when you actually just need your everyday coffee mug.

4. Orderly spices

Feige, Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Create a small shelf above your stove for those spices you use daily.

5. Vintage cupboards

Casa Santa Fe, Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui

Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui

Those old clothing cupboards from your grandma's house can now be a fantastic feature in your rustic kitchen.

9. Store utensils for safety

popstahl Küchen, Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

If you have small children, you may want to place your fragile crockery and sharp knives out of reach.

7. Window sill

popstahl Küchen, Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Place some pretty bottles on your windowsill for a chic look.

8. Reach down and grab it

Cabaña Tlalpujahua, Michoacán., IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

Store all your essentials on the lower level of your kitchen, making it easy for you to reach down and grab what you need.

9. Never enough storage

Cocina Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores
H-abitat Diseño & Interiores

H-abitat Diseño & Interiores
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores
H-abitat Diseño & Interiores

Include multiple drawer structures in your kitchen so storage is made simple. 

10. Display shelves

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

The area below your countertop can be functional and practical, just include some shelving and lovely lighting. 

11. Orderly sink

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keep everything you need to wash your dishes in perfect order, from the soap dishes and sponges to drying rags.

12. Solid shelves

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Use the main wall in your kitchen to build some solid shelving.

13. Easy to access

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

Make the height of your kitchen practical too by including storage that is easy to access.

14. Pull out storage

Cocina Reforma Monte Blanco, Mater & Mobil
Mater & Mobil

Mater & Mobil
Mater &amp; Mobil
Mater & Mobil

This may look like a simple cabinet, but it's an efficient means of storing smaller groceries.

15. Hang your mugs

Suelo hidráulico en cocinas, NATURAL FLOOR Suelo hidráulico
NATURAL FLOOR Suelo hidráulico

NATURAL FLOOR Suelo hidráulico
NATURAL FLOOR Suelo hidráulico
NATURAL FLOOR Suelo hidráulico

How about freeing up a drawer in your kitchen by hanging your mugs?

16. Low shelves

Loft Senti, CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

Use decorative shelves to store memorabilia.

17. Appliances

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

17. Can appliances be on surfaces?

It is difficult to find a place to store the appliances, besides saving them sometimes is not very practical; So they can stay on the work surfaces, you just need to be careful that they are clean, well oriented and with combinable shades.

18. Separate sections

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Segment your storage with a wide shelf.

19. Use the ceiling

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Hang your pots and pans from the ceiling for that kitchen with a farmstyle atmosphere.

20. All corners

Casa Tadeo, Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Casa Tadeo

Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Whether its storage above or beneath your counter, you'll need to make use of your corners efficiently. Consider these 11 pictures of beautiful little kitchens

19 perfect wooden closets for your inspiration
How do you keep your kitchen organised?

