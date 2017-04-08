The simple Cape Town family home

Our latest homify 360° highlight comes to us from Cape Town-based firm Covet Design, who was charged with the responsibility of completely renovating an old Victorian row house.

Seems like quite a challenge, yet the professionals in charge showed us what they are capable of by treating the abode to new colours, materials, patterns, décor touches, and a bunch of other elements to firmly pull this home into the 21st century.

The end result? Well, see for yourself…