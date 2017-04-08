16 fantastic fences your neighbours will want to copy

A fence is the perfect way to enhance privacy and peace in your garden, while keeping your family, property and belongings safe from prying eyes. So, whether you want to avoid that nosey neighbour next door, or keep your kids and pets separated and secure from the outside elements, then these garden ideas are perfect for you. The 16 fantastic fences in this feature will add a fantastic decor element to your garden, while making your house look elegant too. Let's take a look for some tips and tricks that will leave your neighbours green with envy.
Kick it old-school with a classic wooden fence.
Create a pathway through your garden to your terrace with these simple black stones.
Enhance symmetry in your garden by placing items strategically without overcrowding space.
A round enclosure may just be the romantic touch your garden needs.
An ideal fence will fit in perfectly with the landscape.
A wooden screen is an awesome way to enhance privacy on your balcony.
A braided fence is another fantastic choice to exude charm in your garden.
The fence stands on stilts and is surrounded by gorgeous greenery.
This design has a solid appearance that is light in colour for a modern look.
A fence on top of the wall is a great way to accentuate privacy.
A fence like this has a semi-private appeal.
This may be the ultimate form of privacy.
How about a timeless classic?
The garden and fence is an awesome combination. Have a look at these Ideas to make your patio more modern