Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 fantastic fences your neighbours will want to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Loading admin actions …

A fence is the perfect way to enhance privacy and peace in your garden, while keeping your family, property and belongings safe from prying eyes. So, whether you want to avoid that nosey neighbour next door, or keep your kids and pets separated and secure from the outside elements, then these garden ideas are perfect for you. The 16 fantastic fences in this feature will add a fantastic decor element to your garden, while making your house look elegant too. Let's take a look for some tips and tricks that will leave your neighbours green with envy.

1. The classic

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Classic style garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Kick it old-school with a classic wooden fence.

2. Black stoned pathway

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

Create a pathway through your garden to your terrace with these simple black stones.

3. Something symmetrical

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern Garden
Progressive Design London

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

Enhance symmetry in your garden by placing items strategically without overcrowding space.

4. Something romantic

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

A round enclosure may just be the romantic touch your garden needs.

5. Fence height

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

An ideal fence will fit in perfectly with the landscape.

6. Enhance privacy and luxury

Ogród na dachu z nutką orientu, GREENERIA GREENERIA Colonial style garden
GREENERIA

GREENERIA
GREENERIA
GREENERIA

A wooden screen is an awesome way to enhance privacy on your balcony.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Radiating charm

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

A braided fence is another fantastic choice to exude charm in your garden.

8. On stilts

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall Robert Hughes Garden Design Industrial style garden
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

The fence stands on stilts and is surrounded by gorgeous greenery.

9. Solid and stylish

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

This design has a solid appearance that is light in colour for a modern look.

10. On the wall

Bowden House Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone Green contemporary,garden design,contemporary garden design,contemporary garden,outdoor living,outdoor entertaining,indoor outdoor living,outdoor seating,bespoke outdoor seating,bespoke garden furniture
Aralia

Bowden House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

A fence on top of the wall is a great way to accentuate privacy.

11. Semi-private

Small back garden design homify Modern Garden
homify

Small back garden design

homify
homify
homify

A fence like this has a semi-private appeal.

12. Varying shapes

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Various shapes adds a rustic element too.

13. High panelled

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

This may be the ultimate form of privacy.

14. It's playful and practical.

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 Garden Fencing & walls
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

The openings in this fence are simple and stylish.

15. Fine woods

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern Garden
Paul Newman Landscapes

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

How about a timeless classic?

16. Organic plants

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

The garden and fence is an awesome combination. Have a look at these Ideas to make your patio more modern

The simple Cape Town family home
How have you decorated your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks