16 fantastic fences your neighbours will want to copy

A fence is the perfect way to enhance privacy and peace in your garden, while keeping your family, property and belongings safe from prying eyes. So, whether you want to avoid that nosey neighbour next door, or keep your kids and pets separated and secure from the outside elements, then these garden ideas are perfect for you. The 16 fantastic fences in this feature will add a fantastic decor element to your garden, while making your house look elegant too. Let's take a look for some tips and tricks that will leave your neighbours green with envy.