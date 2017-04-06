Your browser is out-of-date.

11 patio DIY renovations you can do in one weekend

Leigh Leigh
Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Patios
Your patio is probably is one of the most important elements of a South African home. It is where we spend time outdoors, relaxing with family and friends or enjoying some sunshine and some quiet time. 

This is why it's so important that these outdoor spaces are functional as well as aesthetically appealing. They should be incredibly comfortable, allowing you to really settle in for some cosy evenings or afternoons. 

Today, we are going to explore 11 patio DIY renovations that you could accomplish in one weekend. These tips and tricks will improve your outdoor areas in the most cost-effective and simplest ways!

Shall we take a look?

1. Add large ceramic tiles

PLANTER BOXES ON UPSTAIRS PATIO Oxford Trellis Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Oxford Trellis

PLANTER BOXES ON UPSTAIRS PATIO

Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis

Ceramic is a cost-effective material, but it can add functionality and charm to an outdoor space. 

Ceramic is also a wonderful material to use for the flooring of a patio. It is durable and will last in all weather conditions!

2. Build a pergola

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Patios
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

A pergola can be built in a weekend, especially if you're using a simple material like wood. It adds a dynamic touch to the outdoor space, while possibly providing shelter if need be.

Have a look at this article: How to build a pergola: a step-by-step guide.

3. Add a pot plant or two

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Patios
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

Sometimes renovating a patio could simply mean adding some plants, flowers or trees!

Add some natural beauty to the patio and reconnect with it nature.

4. Use different shades

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern Garden
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

Choose some new flooring for your patio to give it a fresh make-over. In this design, we can see how different shades of the flooring contributes to a dynamic and modern experience.

Have a look at these 10 great terrace flooring ideas.

5. Replace the furniture

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Patios
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

Sometimes your patio simply needs a cushy new armchair, a brand new table or some recovered cushions for a brand new look and feel.

Opt for durable furniture pieces that are high quality and weather-resistant, even if you have to spend a little more initially. In the long run, you'll be grateful.

6. Install a fan

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Patios
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

We all know how hot South African summers can be. Install a fan to cool down the patio, while adding a tropical and stylish touch to the outdoor area.

7. Add some lighting for mood

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Patios
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

We may already have the most beautiful and gorgeous and patio, but it needs a little extra life. Use lighting to enhance and illuminate outdoor areas for a refreshing and stunning effect.

Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses for inspiration.

8. Build a braai area

Terrazas y césped artificial, Quercus Jardiners Quercus Jardiners Patios
Quercus Jardiners

Quercus Jardiners
Quercus Jardiners
Quercus Jardiners

Create a multi-functional patio by installing a braai area or outdoor kitchen, where you can cook up delicious meals for friends and family on the weekends and in the holidays. 

A braai can be as simple or as intricate as you like. It's all about your personal style and tastes.

9. Add an umbrella

casa Bambu, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Patios
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

All you need is to cast some shade on the subject, especially in the warm summer months. Add an umbrella to the patio for the most simplest and effective solution.

10. Install a hammock

homify Patios Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

Turn your patio into Bohemian bliss by installing a hammock on the patio. This is one of the most beautiful and simplest ways to achieve functionality and style all at the same time.

11. Install an outdoor bar

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

A patio bar can bring a more casual and functional design to your patio, allowing for relaxing with a cocktail or a cup of coffee in the fresh air. 

With some comfortable chairs and a stocked fridge, what more could you need?

Have a look at this article too: 9 Fabulous and Super Smart Terrace Ideas

