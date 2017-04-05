7 small kitchens from South African homes

We all know how wonderful South African design and architecture can be. What about South African kitchens?
Across South African cultures, the kitchen is the centre of the home. It's where family comes together, where bread is broken, memories shared, birthday cakes baked and secrets close to the heart are told. The kitchen is the focal point for many rituals that give meaning and love to families and friends.
This is why it's so important that the kitchen is beautiful, functional and homely.
To show you just how easy it is to achieve this in your home, we've put together 7 perfect kitchens from South African homes. You'll love how unique each one of these are.
The question is, which one will appeal to your family and your own kitchen rituals?
This country-style kitchen features a predominantly white design, but pastel tones and wooden finishes have been added to give it a warm and inviting design.
The beautiful words made out of wooden blocks, such as 'EAT' add personality and charm to the space.
South African designers 2MD Exclusive Italian Design have added some colour and vibrancy to the neutral kitchen in the form of bright red bar stools and a funky piece of artwork on the wall.
You don't need to overwhelm a kitchen, but some splashes of colour can go a long way.
White kitchens are very popular in modern design, adding a clean and minimalist touch to the cooking space.
In this design, we can see how the white kitchen works hand in hand with natural light, which flows in through the large skylights. The light bounces off the walls and floors to create a very refreshing environment.
Don't be afraid to introduce warm tones into the kitchen such as buttery yellows. Also ensure that there is plenty of natural light, creating a very cosy space.
Tip: Add a kitchen bar, where family and friends can gather around for a casual meal or chat while the chef whips up a storm.
A kitchen that opens up onto the living room and dining room is very appealing as it creates a social and engaging environment that is perfect for any type of South African family.
Tip: Add a fresh vase of flowers to your cooking area to add a touch of natural beauty.
If you opt for a white kitchen, choose sleek silver appliances for a futuristic touch.
A kitchen island is also a great addition to a cooking space, giving the area an extra surface area as well as an extra storage unit.
If you really want a classic and charming kitchen space, opt for wood. Wood can create a warm and inviting atmosphere and goes with every style!
