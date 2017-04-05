Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 small kitchens from South African homes

Leigh Leigh
House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We all know how wonderful South African design and architecture can be. What about South African kitchens?

Across South African cultures, the kitchen is the centre of the home. It's where family comes together, where bread is broken, memories shared, birthday cakes baked and secrets close to the heart are told. The kitchen is the focal point for many rituals that give meaning and love to families and friends. 

This is why it's so important that the kitchen is beautiful, functional and homely. 

To show you just how easy it is to achieve this in your home, we've put together 7 perfect kitchens from South African homes. You'll love how unique each one of these are.

The question is, which one will appeal to your family and your own kitchen rituals?

1. Country-style design

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

This country-style kitchen features a predominantly white design, but pastel tones and wooden finishes have been added to give it a warm and inviting design.

The beautiful words made out of wooden blocks, such as 'EAT' add personality and charm to the space.

2. Quirky touches

Kitchen 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Kitchen

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

South African designers 2MD Exclusive Italian Design have added some colour and vibrancy to the neutral kitchen in the form of bright red bar stools and a funky piece of artwork on the wall.

You don't need to overwhelm a kitchen, but some splashes of colour can go a long way.

3. All white with natural light

Chefs Kitchen homify Kitchen Quartz White white kitchen,composite stone,porcelain tiles,ghost chairs,franke,smeg,iroko doors,italian porcelain,quartz,island
homify

Chefs Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

White kitchens are very popular in modern design, adding a clean and minimalist touch to the cooking space.

In this design, we can see how the white kitchen works hand in hand with natural light, which flows in through the large skylights. The light bounces off the walls and floors to create a very refreshing environment.

Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration!

4. Warm colours

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Don't be afraid to introduce warm tones into the kitchen such as buttery yellows. Also ensure that there is plenty of natural light, creating a very cosy space.

Tip: Add a kitchen bar, where family and friends can gather around for a casual meal or chat while the chef whips up a storm.

5. Open plan design

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern kitchen
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

A kitchen that opens up onto the living room and dining room is very appealing as it creates a social and engaging environment that is perfect for any type of South African family.

Tip: Add a fresh vase of flowers to your cooking area to add a touch of natural beauty.

6. White with a touch of silver

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

If you opt for a white kitchen, choose sleek silver appliances for a futuristic touch. 

A kitchen island is also a great addition to a cooking space, giving the area an extra surface area as well as an extra storage unit.

Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure.

7. Don't forget the wood

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Wood Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

If you really want a classic and charming kitchen space, opt for wood. Wood can create a warm and inviting atmosphere and goes with every style!

If you've enjoyed exploring these local kitchens, you'll love these 5 pictures of sensational South African homes.

20 ways to create a well-organised bathroom
Which kitchen would you choose for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks