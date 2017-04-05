7 small kitchens from South African homes

We all know how wonderful South African design and architecture can be. What about South African kitchens?

Across South African cultures, the kitchen is the centre of the home. It's where family comes together, where bread is broken, memories shared, birthday cakes baked and secrets close to the heart are told. The kitchen is the focal point for many rituals that give meaning and love to families and friends.

This is why it's so important that the kitchen is beautiful, functional and homely.

To show you just how easy it is to achieve this in your home, we've put together 7 perfect kitchens from South African homes. You'll love how unique each one of these are.

The question is, which one will appeal to your family and your own kitchen rituals?