20 ways to create a well-organised bathroom

The bathroom is the one place in the home that we want to keep clean and in order, which is why it's so important to have a dedicated space to store towels, toilet paper, make-up, lotions and other accessories that you use everyday in the bathroom.
The other option is to make the absolute most of space. In fact, there are so many smart and savvy ways to utilize every square inch of your bathroom.
This is why today at homify, we have put together 20 ideas from top bathroom professionals that will inspire you. You can adapt any of these solutions to your own home!
In a closet, in the bathroom, integrate a whole laundry area that can stay neatly out of sight when not in use.
Extend the walls in your bathroom to create little compartments for storage like these designers have done.
Here we come across a very simple and minimalist bathroom, with a simple ladder that has been recycled for shelves.
A small corner can be turned into a mini-closet in the bathroom. Don't waste a square inch!
Under the sink, opt for drawers, cabinets or shelves. Here you can store towels, paper, bathrobes and other bathroom products.
In this design, we can really see how wonderful drawers can be in a modern bathroom, keeping everything neat and organized.
If you have a closet right next to the bathroom, use it!
The experts of Elfa Deutschland GmbH bring us another solution of cabinets with sliding wooden doors. This is a modern and minimalist design.
This is another bathroom solution, where we see how can a storage space can be created regardless of the irregularity of the structure.
Inside the bathroom, you can have drawers with separators to keep small objects or jewelry in order.
The mirrors that you have above the sinks can serve as a cover for cabinets, where you can store all kinds of objects.
Another option that makes the bathroom look wonderful are swing gates, which make it easy to access objects inside them.
Once again, we can see how well the vertical space has been utilised. In this design, glass shelves have been placed between the two cabinets for easy access.
The cabinets and drawers aren't simply functional, they can add a stylish touch to the bathroom too!
Inside one of the spaces of the storage drawers, you can leave an opening for a wicker basket like we see here. This gives a unique touch to storage solutions.
A minimalist wooden cabinet can be all that is needed to keep the bathroom in perfect order and look wonderful.
The integration of the closet with the wall and the bathroom floor make for a beautiful and harmonious flow.
A small cabinet with a classic-style washbasin is all that you need to make a bathroom look orderly and fantastic.
The cabinets inside the bathroom can hold all of your cleaning materials too, allowing you to wipe the counters or clean this space when ever you have a few spare seconds.
The option of having a small, rustic storage unit introduces charm and functionality into the bathroom.
