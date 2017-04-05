Your browser is out-of-date.

20 ways to create a well-organised bathroom

Leigh Leigh
A Window to the Serenity, Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C. Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C. Asian style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

The bathroom is the one place in the home that we want to keep clean and in order, which is why it's so important to have a dedicated space to store towels, toilet paper, make-up, lotions and other accessories that you use everyday in the bathroom.

The other option is to make the absolute most of space. In fact, there are so many smart and savvy ways to utilize every square inch of your bathroom.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 20 ideas from top bathroom professionals that will inspire you. You can adapt any of these solutions to your own home!

1. With a built-in laundry

Projektfotos: Aufbewahrungs-Lösungen für jeden Raum, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom Wood Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

In a closet, in the bathroom, integrate a whole laundry area that can stay neatly out of sight when not in use.

2. A couple of wall extensions

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

Extend the walls in your bathroom to create little compartments for storage like these designers have done.

3. A simple staircase

Danhaus SCHÖNHAGEN, Danhaus GmbH Danhaus GmbH Modern bathroom
Danhaus GmbH

Danhaus GmbH
Danhaus GmbH
Danhaus GmbH

Here we come across a very simple and minimalist bathroom, with a simple ladder that has been recycled for shelves.

4. Leveraging corners

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

A small corner can be turned into a mini-closet in the bathroom. Don't waste a square inch!

5. Drawers under the sink

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Under the sink, opt for drawers, cabinets or shelves. Here you can store towels, paper, bathrobes and other bathroom products.

6. More drawers

A Window to the Serenity, Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C. Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C. Asian style bathroom
Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C.

Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C.
Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C.
Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C.

In this design, we can really see how wonderful drawers can be in a modern bathroom, keeping everything neat and organized.

7. Just outside the bathroom

ARMARIOS, PRIBURGOS SLU PRIBURGOS SLU Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
PRIBURGOS SLU

PRIBURGOS SLU
PRIBURGOS SLU
PRIBURGOS SLU

If you have a closet right next to the bathroom, use it!

8. With madera drawers

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

The experts of Elfa Deutschland GmbH bring us another solution of cabinets with sliding wooden doors. This is a modern and minimalist design.

9. Another way to utilise corners

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom Green
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

This is another bathroom solution, where we see how can a storage space can be created regardless of the irregularity of the structure.

10. Drawers with separations

Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH BathroomStorage
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

Inside the bathroom, you can have drawers with separators to keep small objects or jewelry in order.

11. With a minimalist touch

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The mirrors that you have above the sinks can serve as a cover for cabinets, where you can store all kinds of objects.

12. Unique opening systems

Integração e renovação, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura BathroomMedicine cabinets
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

Another option that makes the bathroom look wonderful are swing gates, which make it easy to access objects inside them.

13. Between the mirrors

Casa Contemporânea, Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Modern bathroom
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

Once again, we can see how well the vertical space has been utilised. In this design, glass shelves have been placed between the two cabinets for easy access.

14. With a simple touch

Espaços favorecidos, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura BathroomMedicine cabinets
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

The cabinets and drawers aren't simply functional, they can add a stylish touch to the bathroom too!

15. Combining solutions

Vila Mariana, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura BathroomMedicine cabinets
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Inside one of the spaces of the storage drawers, you can leave an opening for a wicker basket like we see here. This gives a unique touch to storage solutions.

16. Total simplicity

CO2 Collection aus Teakholz, SPA Ambiente SPA Ambiente BathroomSinks
SPA Ambiente

SPA Ambiente
SPA Ambiente
SPA Ambiente

A minimalist wooden cabinet can be all that is needed to keep the bathroom in perfect order and look wonderful.

17. All in wood

Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern bathroom
PATH Architecture

Laurelhurst Carriage House

PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture

The integration of the closet with the wall and the bathroom floor make for a beautiful and harmonious flow.

18. Total classic

Casa Perla, Perla Arredamenti Perla Arredamenti Modern bathroom
Perla Arredamenti

Perla Arredamenti
Perla Arredamenti
Perla Arredamenti

A small cabinet with a classic-style washbasin is all that you need to make a bathroom look orderly and fantastic.

19. Cleaning all at the same time

Vorher / Nachher Dachschräge im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

The cabinets inside the bathroom can hold all of your cleaning materials too, allowing you to wipe the counters or clean this space when ever you have a few spare seconds.

20. Rustic and minimalist

minimalis / BATH PYRAMID, WOODSTONEBALI WOODSTONEBALI BathroomSeating
WOODSTONEBALI

WOODSTONEBALI
WOODSTONEBALI
WOODSTONEBALI

The option of having a small, rustic storage unit introduces charm and functionality into the bathroom.

Have a look at these tips: Take Your Bathroom To The Next Level: 6 Storage Ideas

Would you utilize your bathroom space based on any of these tips?

