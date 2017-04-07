The most beautiful house in Cape Town

homify 360° is your daily source of stylish and breathtaking architecture, whether it is a 1970s Spanish villa restored to modern perfection, or a contemporary mansion located in upstate Los Angeles. Today’s discovery, however, keeps it local and lekker by scoping out a delightful abode in the Mother City.

Courtesy of Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors, located in Paarl, this newly built home takes breaths away via its layers of gorgeous fabrics, fresh colour, and mixture of new and old furniture to create an environment that is every bit as beautiful as it is comfortable for family living.

Scroll on to see for yourself – and remember to take notes!