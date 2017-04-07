The most beautiful house in Cape Town

homify 360° is your daily source of stylish and breathtaking architecture, whether it is a 1970s Spanish villa restored to modern perfection, or a contemporary mansion located in upstate Los Angeles. Today’s discovery, however, keeps it local and lekker by scoping out a delightful abode in the Mother City.
Courtesy of Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors, located in Paarl, this newly built home takes breaths away via its layers of gorgeous fabrics, fresh colour, and mixture of new and old furniture to create an environment that is every bit as beautiful as it is comfortable for family living.
Scroll on to see for yourself – and remember to take notes!
The rear side of the house, like most homes, flaunts quite the open and welcoming look, not only via the many glass doors and windows, but also through the numerous terraces and balconies – pure proof that this home wants its inhabitants to have a link with the fresh outdoors.
On to the interiors, and first on our exploration list is the living room. Decked out in clean neutrals and classic designs, the living room shares its open-plan layout with the kitchen and dining space, yet is quite distinguishable from the other two areas – do you really think a room with this amount of style and elegance could get lost?
See how fantastically that dark-clad focal wall on the left offsets with the creams and light greys of the furniture.
A few feet away from the living room we locate the classy kitchen – and doesn’t this look like the perfect culinary space in which you could host your own cooking show?
You have that delectable island in the front on which to spread your numerous ingredients; adequate (and oh-so charming) cabinetries in the background (which also help out with storage, mind you), and just the right amount of shiny steel in the form of appliances and lighting fixtures to ensure a touch of dazzle.
A hop and a skip away from the kitchen island is the dining space, which forms quite the visual contrast via its wooden surfaces and earthy tones. Further distinction is provided with the silvery-hued floor rug which, although contrasting (note: it’s not the same as ‘clashing’) with the dining table and –chairs’ colours, links up quite well with the light greys from the kitchen and living area.
Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.
Seeing as we’re in Cape Town, an exterior socialising space is a must-have – and we just can’t envision a better look for this home’s shaded patio, which comes complete with a built-in braai, seating bench and prime outdoor furniture.
A myriad of patterned scatter cushions and a floor rug provide the necessary lushness which not only enhances the comfort factor, but also increases the visual style of this outdoor space.
Variety is indeed the spice of life, and that is why we applaud any creative effort that tries to tackle a ‘different’ look for a bedroom’s headboard – like this shabby-chic model (two vintage barn doors) that injects a welcoming touch of rusticity into the otherwise elegant bedroom.
For the bathroom, the designers opted for a clean and neat look, which is achieved quite successfully via the whites and off-whites adorning everything from floor to ceiling. However, this is not just about looking pretty, as the built-in cabinetry (with ample storage potential) proves.
To add a touch of softness, an upholstered ottoman and potted plant have been placed in the bathroom, while a side table, lighting fixtures and fittings ensure the required sleekness to interrupt the white palette ever so slightly.
Most definitely an interior look which provides tonnes of inspiration!
Same location, different look – check out: The Cape Town dream home you'll die for.