​The Cape Town dream home

Question: What do you do when your new house, styled in the traditional heritage look, requires a full interior refurbishment and furniture fit-out? Answer: You contact professional interior-design team Attik Design – or rather, that is what the new homeowners of a heritage home in Oranjezicht, Cape Town, opted to do. And judging by what the designers accomplished, we’re willing to bet this lucky duo is most pleased with the results.

So, what can we expect from the new look? Well, the interior was opened up to create a seamless flow between in- and outdoors. And together with large, full-height sliding doors and magnificent ceilings, the house is now filled with bright, natural light.

You know what, let’s check out some visual representation while we explain…