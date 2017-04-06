12 DIY tricks to make your home look professionally decorated

Decorating your home is a much more in-depth and involving than simply picking out the colours and furnishings for each room. It is a process of differentiation and individualisation which will determine the atmosphere and character of your home. Not only will this be a primary way of expressing your own style and interests, but it will also create the environment that will influence your mood and well-being every day.
This may seem like a daunting task, and naturally many are predisposed to calling in a professional interior designer or decorator to get it right. This is not an option available to all of us, however, due to financial constraints. Fortunately, we at homify have thought of a few ways in which you can achieve that professionally decorated look without breaking the bank, and all by yourself. Following these helpful tricks will offer you a leg-up in the decoration game, and subtle changes will make a big difference in your home's character.
Come see how to fool your friends and family into believing you hired a professional decorator…
When you're hanging up several pictures in your living room, bring it together in a gallery style by using the same style picture frames for all the works.
Adding many throw pillows with interesting textures and intricate details will add levels of depth to your room.
Faux fur or other luxurious materials such as mohair should be included every now and again. Such fabrics show that little consideration had been given to practicality—exactly what you'd expect from a professional whose primary goal is elegance and aesthetics above all else.
If you keep to the same style and fabric used for furniture items, you can go wild with the colours you use.
Opt for side lighting at your bathroom mirror, instead of lighting higher up or above the head. The former offeres a much more romantic and flattering glow.
When decorating with prints and artworks, make sure to stagger frames against one another when placed on the ground. This creates the appearance of a full-bodied art collection.
Staggering vases and pot plants across your room on different levels will offer a fuller and organic look.
When it comes to lighting, we follow the rule of three. In any room, make sure you have at least three levels of lighting—overhead-, task-, and mood lighting.
When you have a sofa with interestingly printed fabric, you can build an entire room around it.
In a simplified or minimal room, you can easily opt for a very larg artwork, taking up to 2 thirds of the wall space.
As a general rule, you should leave at least 30 centimetres of space between any major furniture items in a room. This will allow enough space for people to move around comfortably.
If you do want to invest in a few quality items, wood is your way to go. You can make a big impression with the type of wood you choose for your furnishings. Cherry, teak, walnut, oak and rosewood all look supremely elegan, and will have a big impact in even the most minimally of decorated rooms.
These tricks will definitely make your home look like it had that professional touch. Similarly, these 12 tips will increase your home's value.