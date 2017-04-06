12 DIY tricks to make your home look professionally decorated

Decorating your home is a much more in-depth and involving than simply picking out the colours and furnishings for each room. It is a process of differentiation and individualisation which will determine the atmosphere and character of your home. Not only will this be a primary way of expressing your own style and interests, but it will also create the environment that will influence your mood and well-being every day.

This may seem like a daunting task, and naturally many are predisposed to calling in a professional interior designer or decorator to get it right. This is not an option available to all of us, however, due to financial constraints. Fortunately, we at homify have thought of a few ways in which you can achieve that professionally decorated look without breaking the bank, and all by yourself. Following these helpful tricks will offer you a leg-up in the decoration game, and subtle changes will make a big difference in your home's character.

Come see how to fool your friends and family into believing you hired a professional decorator…