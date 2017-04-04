The perfect Johannesburg penthouse

Let's visit Linden in Johannesburg today and explore a gorgeous penthouse apartment in the Apex Building.
Interior designers and decorators,House of Gargoyle, have married trend with functionality, creating the most stylish and sophisticated penthouse that you'll ever explore.
What is wonderful about this project today is how it makes the absolute most of space. Throughout the open plan design, you'll be struck by how spacious and expansive the home seems.
You'll also learn how a touch of luxury goes a very long way!
Shall we take a look?
Didn't we tell you that the designers have made the absolute most of space?
Here we can see how they have turned the corner of the penthouse into a spacious, cosy and comfortable patio complete with comfortable sofas and a cushy rug. This is the perfect area for relaxing and admiring the surrounding views whether you want to read your book in peace or entertain family and friends.
A little wooden table adds functionality, giving this area a place to put down cups of tea or glasses of wine.
The combination of brown and blue is very soothing and warm.
The interior of the home features an open plan design with simple and neutral tones. White walls and floors complement black finishes, which makes for an edgy look and feel.
You'll notice that the interior space is quite minimalist and chic, with only the most necessary and functional items on display. This doesn't mean there is a lack of personality or charm however!
The designers have used functional items, such as the rug and the armchair, to introduce colour and style to the home.
In the living room, we can see how a few high quality elements can add a luxurious and high-quality touch to the home.
The bright yellow artwork, for example, brings a beautiful splash of colour and sophistication to the otherwise neutral environment. The cushions on the chair add another touch of charm and colour.
You'll also notice that there are no curtains on the windows. In the penthouse, you don't need to worry too much about privacy! This also allows natural light to flow into the home, creating a very light, bright and refreshing space.
The artificial lighting throughout the home is another wonderful example of how functionality and trend work in harmony with one another. The lights that drop down from the ceiling over the stairwell are incredibly stylish and create a feeling of depth and space.
In the dining room, two lamps drop down from the ceiling. This gives the room a wonderful soft glow in the evening, yet allows diners to see what they are eating.
Tip: Add a fresh vase of flowers to a dining room table for a refreshing touch.
The kitchen is separated from the rest of the of the home by glass doors, which ensure that it still integrates beautifully into the home. The smells from cooking are blocked off, however!
Small in space, the little kitchen features a delightful kitchen island, which adds storage to the area as well as an extra surface for cooking and preparing food.
The rest of the kitchen features an abundance of cupboards, drawers and cabinets, keeping cutlery, crockery and accessories stored neatly out of sight as well as well-organised.
From this angle, we can see how the bottom level and top level work together, yet hold different styles and designs. Yet the neutral colour palette is maintained throughout, ensuring that the home is warm and cosy.
The glass railings keep a fluidity throughout the home, once again working in harmony with the natural light that flows in through the large glass windows.
Tip: Add wooden furniture for some warmth and charm.
The bedroom is one of our favourite spots in the home with its simple design and lavish touches. The cushions and the bench at the end of the bed bring a sense of royalty to the room.
The designers have painted one wall a soft lilac colour, which introduces colour without overwhelming the space. This is a great way to enhance a bedroom.
The lamps next to the bed are must-haves for any bedroom space! They provide the bedroom with reading light as well as a soft glow in the evening, creating a peaceful and serene sleeping area.
The bathroom is small and opens up from the bedroom, but the designers have still managed to fit two sinks in so that two people can use this bathroom at the same time!
The mirrors that hang above the sinks, with the lights behind them, add a sense of space and depth to the room.
Everything about this home has been very carefully thought out, with flawless attention to detail.
What more could you want from a penthouse?
