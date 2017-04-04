The perfect Johannesburg penthouse

Let's visit Linden in Johannesburg today and explore a gorgeous penthouse apartment in the Apex Building.

Interior designers and decorators,House of Gargoyle, have married trend with functionality, creating the most stylish and sophisticated penthouse that you'll ever explore.

What is wonderful about this project today is how it makes the absolute most of space. Throughout the open plan design, you'll be struck by how spacious and expansive the home seems.

You'll also learn how a touch of luxury goes a very long way!

Shall we take a look?